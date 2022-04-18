Janice Rumble

Janice Ann Rumble, age 85, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Auburn Homes in Waconia, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at the Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, MN with interment following at the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, from 9:30 - 11:00 A.M., prior to the service at the Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, MN. Clergy Officiating: Father Abraham George. Urn Bearers: Chris Rumble, Kylie Rumble.
Janice Ann Cordell was born on July 21, 1936, in Minneapolis, MN. She was the daughter of Alex and Elsie (Wolff) Cordell. Janice was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN. She received her education at St. Ann's Catholic School in Minneapolis, MN.
On January 14, 1956, Janice was united in marriage to Ralph Rumble at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Janice and Ralph made their home in Robbinsdale and North Minneapolis, MN. Janice and Ralph then moved to a farm by Norwood Young America and made it their home for 55 years. Their marriage was blessed with five children, Chris, Lori, Lisa, Keith and Jana. Janice and Ralph shared 62 years of marriage until Ralph passed away on January 31, 2018.
Janice worked as a processor for Norwood Young America Corp. in Young America, MN. She was a member of Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America. Janice enjoyed reading, working in her flower gardens, bird watching, soaking up the sunshine, socializing as well as dancing. She greatly cherished the time she spent with family and friends.
Janice passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Auburn Homes in Waconia, Minnesota at the age of 85 years. Blessed be her memory.
Janice is survived by her: children, Chris Rumble and his wife Mary of Chanhassen, MN, Lori Bezek and her husband Mike of Mayer, MN, Lisa Schlegelmilch and her husband Russell of Norwood Young America, MN, Jana Morse of Savage, MN; grandchildren, Taylor Rumble, Kylie Rumble, Mathew Forcier, Brent Forcier, Beth Hecksel and her husband Dan, Amber Bezek, Dustin Bezek, Carrie Kamann and her husband Shawn, Angela Weiland and her husband Ethan, Ruth Rockwell and her husband Ben, Rachel Pilpauskas and her husband Wil, Joanna Schlegelmilch, Stephanie Koch and her husband Brandon, Alix Rose Schlegelmilch, Nathan Morse and his wife Teresa, Jacob Morse, Samantha Morse, Paula Morse; great-grandchildren, Brianna Forcier, Hannah Forcier, Finnegan Forcier, Beckett Forcier, Leo Forcier, Faith Hecksel, Noah Hecksel, Kiersten Hecksel, Calvin Kamann, Hazel Kamann, Greta Kamann, Autumn Kamann, Marleyna Weiland, Rolley Weiland, Aurora Rockwell, Evelyn Rockwell, Tahtianna Pilipauskas, Tobias Pilipauskas, Skyler Morse, Austin Morse, Carter Morse, Dawson Morse and Charlotte Swanson; sisters-in-law, Delores Nierenhausen and her husband Wally, Madonna Rumble; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Rumble; son, Keith Rumble; father and mother, Alex and Elsie Cordell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph and Ruth Rumble; brother-in-law, Clem Rumble; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Hagel, Barbara Rumble, Geraldine Rumble, Betty Huston.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
