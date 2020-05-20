Janice D. Harder

Janice Dorothy Harder, age 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence in Watertown after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Pulsy (PSP). A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Evangelical Free Church in Watertown. Janice was born July 6, 1944 in Windom, MN, the daughter of Willard and Ruth (Engstrom) Pankratz. Janice graduated from Butterfield High School in Butterfield, MN. Janice was united in marriage to Milton Harder on August 24, 1963 in Butterfield, MN. They were blessed with and raised their dear son. Janice loved to be busy and was a diligent worker. She cleaned houses during the day and worked full-time second shift for many years. She was devoted to God through her church and always had to be doing something. She enjoyed cooking and was a wonderful host. Janice adored her family and friends. She delighted in spending time at the family farm, taking family vacations, going camping and watching her son race motorcycles. The time spent with her granddaughters brought her exceptional joy. Janice was a faithful and devoted wife to Milton for 56 years. Janice will be greatly missed and forever remembered for her energy, strength and supportive, loving nature. Janice was preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer Ruth Harder; parents Willard and Ruth Pankratz; father-in-law and mother-in-law Jacob and Elizabeth Harder; brother-in-law Gary Stoesz. Janice is survived by her loving family: husband Milton; son Bradley (Jill) Harder of Waconia, MN; granddaughters Addison Harder and Macy Harder of Waconia, MN; sister Verlee (Ron) Grahn of Maple Plain, MN; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Margaret (Dave) Krahn of Coon Rapids, MN, Harvey (Elfrieda) Harder of Rhinelander, WI, Dennis (Elvina) Harder of Hastings, MN, Rosalie (Dennis) Huxman of Moundridge, KS, Diane (Leon) Kliewer of Omaha, NE, Charlene (Ken) Kuhns of Little Sioux, IA, Ken (Diane) Harder of Butterfield, MN; many nieces and nephews. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.