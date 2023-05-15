Janet D. Johnson, age 91, of Waconia passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Auburn Meadows in Waconia.
Memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church (800 Waconia Pkwy N) in Waconia on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 2:00pm with Pastor Adam officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery.
Janet D. Johnson (Clare) was born on February 12, 1932 in St. James, MN, the daughter of Carl and Mary (Lunz) Clare. On June 14, 1952, Janet was united in marriage to Ivar Johnson at West Union Lutheran Church in Carver.
Janet was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, daughter, daughter-in-law, and friend. She loved taking care of her family, cooking and baking wonderful meals, gardening, decorating houses, and so much more. She loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports and attended all the various activities they participated in.
Janet was preceded in death by husband Ivar Johnson; her parents Carl and Mary Clare, Sue Clare; brothers Leon Claire and Donald Clare; sisters-in-law Inez Plocher, Lorraine Brahee, Irene Johnson, Betty Hurl and Dorothy Johnson; brothers-in-law Ross Brahee, Harry Gillette, Donald Johnson, and Wilfred Plocher; nieces Judy Kaaua and Lisa Brahee; nephews Michael and Randy Plocher.
Janet is survived by her loving family: children and spouses Melissa and Dan Schrupp of Young America, Todd and Jan Johnson of Waconia, Thomas and Lynn Johnson of Waconia, Jody and Jim Wabbe of Young America and Ann and Jeff Fuller of New Germany; grandchildren Molly and Chad Henke, Mark Schrupp and Londan Harris, Reed and Erica Johnson, Clare and Tyler Stroming, David and Paige Wabbe, Emma and Brad Blommel, Hanna and Jake Durkin, Lucas Johnson, Tatum Johnson and Tess Johnson, Austin and Hannah Fuller and Allyson Fuller; great-grandchildren Colton and Chase Henke, Eli, Rowan and Theo Johnson, Lilly Stroming, Graham Fuller and Odin Durkin; sister Patricia Jordan of Mountain Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
Serving as urn bearers are her grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.