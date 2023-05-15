Janet D. Johnson

Janet D. Johnson, age 91, of Waconia passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Auburn Meadows in Waconia.

Memorial service will be held at Faith Lutheran Church (800 Waconia Pkwy N) in Waconia on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 2:00pm with Pastor Adam officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery.

