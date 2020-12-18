Janet A. Von Holtum

Janet Agnes (Price) Von Holtum, 89, was called home on December 12th in Belle Plaine, Minnesota. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was one hour prior to Mass at Church. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia. Janet was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Charles and Agnes (Conopa) Price on September 7, 1931. She grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota with her parents, brother, and two sisters and attended Academy of Holy Angels High School. Janet went on to attend Minneapolis Business College and worked at Catholic Charities. She married the love of her life William “Bill” Henry Von Holtum in a Catholic ceremony on September 25, 1950, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Janet was wonderfully devoted to her children as she and Bill raised their family together on their farm in Cologne, Minnesota. She raised 11 children with kindness, patience, and love, as her family was her pride and joy. Her talents and skills were many, as Janet wore many hats as a teacher, nurse, chef, and referee trying to keep peace and order amongst her 11 children. A prized cook among her children, she enjoyed making homemade treats such as hard candy and chocolate cakes with peanut butter frosting (a few of her children’s favorite treats,) and home-cooked meals that were a daily source of pride and accomplishment. She loved spending time with her family whether it was picnics in the pasture, working in the garden, or helping with homework. A longtime, devoted member of the Catholic Church, Janet carried out her faith through her love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was often found in prayer, praying the rosary, and always wearing her scapular necklace close to her heart. She led a religious-filled life full of generosity, hope, and love and relied on her faith through it all. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children, Mary Tkalec of Orono, MN, Pete (Dorothy) Von Holtum of St. Ignatius, MT, Bob Von Holtum of Carver, MN, James Von Holtum of Hayward, WI, Charlie (Wanda) Von Holtum of Belle Plaine, MN, Lorraine Von Holtum of Seattle, WA, Helen (Scott) Rand of St. Bonifacius, MN, Joan Fatz, Carver of MN, Andy Von Holtum of Cologne, MN, Carolyn Niesche of Maple Grove, MN, Tom Von Holtum of Norwood Young America, MN; her grandchildren, Ceilia Von Holtum, Neil Von Holtum, Carla Von Holtum; Jessica (Rob) Pruitt; William H. Von Holtum; Jessica Schwalen; Jennifer (Rob) Gokey; Tyler Fatz; Katy Belle Von Holtum; William D. Von Holtum; Peter Price; Ben Von Holtum; Katherine Von Holtum; Rebecca (Dustin) Von Holtum-Rue; her great-grandchildren, David Timm; Evan Timm; Solon Grant; Ruby Grant; Ashton Hedstrom; Oliver Von Holtum-Rue; Harriet Gokey; and her sisters-in-law, Jean (Mike) O’Brien and Eileen Von Holtum. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Von Holtum; her parents, Charles and Agnes (Conopa) Price; brother, Thomas Price; and sisters, Julie Lombard; Patricia Gordhamer; and her granddaughter, Ann Timm. Janet was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and she will be dearly missed by all. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.