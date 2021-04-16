Jane Margaret Borer

Jane Margaret Neaton Borer, age 93, born on June 25, 1927, in Watertown, MN, died peacefully on April 2, 2021. She passed from this world to the next, with the same grace and dignity that she lived after saying her goodbyes to family and friends at Carondelet Village in St. Paul, MN. Jane was the youngest of six children only a generation away from her Irish immigrant grandparents. She was well loved during her growing years by family, friends, and the Catholic community of which she was so devoted. Jane loved and was married to her high school sweetheart, Art Borer, for over 66 years. They moved to North Minneapolis in 1951 where they joined St. Bridget’s Parish and built a strong family and community life. For nearly three decades, Jane was active in all facets of church life at St. Bridget’s, the Altar and Rosary Society, musical performances and many volunteer and parish leadership positions. Near retirement, they returned to Watertown, MN, and Jane became an active member of that community as well. Jane deeply loved her family and throughout much of her life enjoyed gathering with family and friends at her home in both Minneapolis and Watertown. She was an accomplished musician with a beautiful voice and when she played the piano people happily gathered around for the sing-a-long. Jane was an even keeled, good humored matriarch to her family of 12 children, as well as dozens of neighborhood children over the years who often wandered into her kitchen for a good meal or sometimes just a simple sugar bread sandwich. Her patience, compassion, and support infused her role as mother and friend to many. In her lifetime, Jane survived the painful loss of two adult children, Kathy and Mark. And yet through it all, she maintained an incredible sense of resilience and strength as she continued to put her heart into everything she did. Jane sought adventure and enjoyed many travels with her loved ones throughout her lifetime including greater Europe, Alaska, and her favorite, Ireland. More than anything, Jane Borer will be remembered as the best audience to anyone who wanted to make her laugh...Mom loved to laugh. Survived by: children Mary (Mike) Welch, Anne, Philip, Barbara, Timothy, Julia (Vance) Ellis, Teresa, Bridget, Tony (Jeannette), Christopher (Susan); 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur J. Borer; her children: Kathleen Bridget and Mark Anthony; grandchild Philip Borer Nelson; great-grandchildren Rachael Marcotte and Naziyah Borer Nelson; her parents Michael and Bridget Neaton; and her beloved siblings Mary Kosel, Eileen Campbell, Jim, Ed, and Joe Neaton. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis. A Celebration of Life which will include prayer, music and remembrances will be held prior to the mass starting with the rosary at 10 a.m. The Celebration and Mass will be live streamed.
