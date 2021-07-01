Jane LaFond, age 84, of Waconia passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2021. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E. 1st St.) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the Mass. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Jane LaFond was born March 26, 1937 in Waconia, the daughter of John and Frances (Hartmann) Schlechter. She was the youngest of 5 sisters. Jane worked for many years at the Sears catalog store in Waconia. She was the first person to put out her hand, introduce herself, and welcome someone new. She loved getting together with family and friend and was always up for an adventure. She and husband, Dale, lived in Florida for 17 years golfing and having fun. She loved to dance and was a fierce competitor at board games and cards. She made the best of any situation and was a faithful friend to many. She liked to help family and friends with anything from cleaning, to painting, to helping cut down trees. It was hard to stop her once she got on a roll and she liked to push boundaries, all in the name of having a good time. Jane was preceded in death by husband Dale; parents John and Frances Schlechter; sisters Marie Radde, Frances Polski, Eleanor King, and Virginia Bauer. Jane is survived by her loving family: daughter Christine (Bradley) Fisel; son Mark (Ann) LaFond; grandson Lieutenant Commander Adam (Lori) Fisel. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
