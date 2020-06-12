Jane C. Widmer

Jane Cecilia (Lindenfelser) Widmer, age 82, of Cologne, passed away peacefully at home with family on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020. Private family Memorial Mass Of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne, MN. Private interment to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Jane was born on April 3, 1938, in Albertville, MN, the daughter of Rudolph and Ethel (Jackman) Lindenfelser. Jane was baptized and confirmed at St. Albert's Catholic Church in Albertville. On August 24, 1957, Jane was united in marriage to Godfrey H. “Fritz” Widmer at this same church. In 1958, Jane and Fritz together founded Widmer Inc., an excavation and underground utility company. They worked side by side in the business until its sale in 2004. Jane and Fritz were best friends. They loved, valued, and respected each other deeply. Jane loved all her family and found beauty in all of life, whether in her art, her gardens and birds, or even in much of Fritz's crazy collections. She loved life-long learning, graduating with her BA from Metropolitan State University and continuing to read and study all of her life. She was also known to be a very sharp card player, and she always played to win. Jane was so grateful for all the support she received from family, friends, and acquaintances. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz; parents, Rudolph and Ethel Lindenfelser; brothers and sisters, Corinne, Anthony, Richard, and Laura. Jane is survived by her loving family: children and spouses Russ and Pat Widmer of Myrtle Beach, SC, Marise Widmer and John Masiulis of St. Paul, MN, Chrysa and Dana Olson of Shakopee, MN, Robert and Rachel Widmer of Yukon, OK, Paul and Joni Widmer of Blaine, MN, Michael Widmer and Andrea Ryan of Renton, WA; daughter-in-law Sharon Widmer of St. Bonifacius, MN; grandchildren and spouses Tony Widmer, Mike and Debbie Widmer, Matthew and Katie Widmer, Joe and Lonnie Widmer, Jennifer and Jesse Swanson, Megan Olson and fiancé Nick Pope, Michelle and Jeff McKenna, Micah Olson, Jonah Widmer, Elise and Abraham Faugstad, Claire Widmer, Kate Widmer, Erin Widmer; great-grandchildren Brittany, Jay, Madison, Jack, Justine, Tim, Brooke, Guy, Austin, Charlie, Georgia, Alexandra, Aiden, Oliver, Emilia, Hilde; great-great-grandchildren: Olivia, Theodore; sisters Shirley Steffens of St. Michael, MN, Mildred Freeman of St. Michael, MN; sisters-in-law Marilyn Lindenfelser of Monticello, MN, Marlene Lindenfelser of Albertville, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska, and Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia, in Jane's name. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.