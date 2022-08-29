James M. Denneson, age 80, of Hutchinson, formerly of Watertown passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Harmony River Living in Hutchinson.
Memorial Service Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Presbyterian Church (108 Main Street West) in Silver Lake with Rev. Laura Messer and Rev. Carol Chmielewski officiating. Visitation Tuesday, September 6, 2022 4-7 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Interment Faith Presbyterian Cemetery in Silver Lake.
James Denneson (NAPA Jim) was born June 30, 1942 in Burlington, IA to Melvin and Lora (Kennedy) Denneson. His family moved to Minnesota where Jim graduated from Golden Valley High School. Jim served in the MN National Guard and later went to work for Genuine Parts Company - NAPA as a salesman. He went on to start the NAPA store in Waconia and then in Watertown, MN.
Jim was united in marriage to Carol Barber on October 24, 1998. They resided in Watertown until 2006 when Jim retired and they built their dream retirement home in the country by Silver Lake. They enjoyed camping, traveling, wintering in Arizona and spending time with family and friends.
Jim was active in his church and community, serving in the Lion's and the Chamber of Commerce holding several officer positions. He enjoyed his snowmobiling trips with his boys, annual bicycle trips on Minnesota bike trails, spending time cutting wood and anything cars and trucks. His restored 1964 Ford semi-truck was one of his prized possessions. But most importantly, he loved to spend time with the grandchildren. Jim had a gift to make friends where ever he went with his great sense of humor and his quick wit.
James was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Lora Denneson; uncle Merlin Denneson; mother-in-law Myra (Wally) Lindquist.
James is survived by his loving family: wife Carol; sons Rick Denneson, Troy Denneson; step-sons Jon (Darcy) Barber, Jeff (Kelli) Barber; grandchildren Alyssa Denneson, Abygail Denneson, Rachel Denneson, Rylea Denneson; step-grandchildren Drew Barber, Austin Barber, Jessica Barber; brothers David (Vicki) Denneson, Kevin (Celeste) Denneson, Robert Denneson; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Steven Moje, Mary (Jeff) Skaalerud; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Honors/Friends: Greg Homme, Stan Parochka, Al Durst, Paul Schlicthing, John Trowbridge and Tom Dahl.
Urn Bearers are his sons Rick and Troy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.