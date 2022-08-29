James M. Denneson

James M. Denneson, age 80, of Hutchinson, formerly of Watertown passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Harmony River Living in Hutchinson.

Memorial Service Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Faith Presbyterian Church (108 Main Street West) in Silver Lake with Rev. Laura Messer and Rev. Carol Chmielewski officiating. Visitation Tuesday, September 6, 2022 4-7 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Interment Faith Presbyterian Cemetery in Silver Lake.

