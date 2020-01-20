James L. Mesenbring, age 75 of Cologne, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Memorial Service Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at River of Life Lutheran Church (830 Sunrise Drive) in St. Peter with Rev. Tom Braun officiating; visitation Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday; interment at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Benton Township, rural Cologne. Jim was born at Nagel Hospital in Waconia on August 29, 1944, the son of Leroy and Clara (Bruesehoff) Mesenbring. He was baptized on September 11, 1944 at Zion Lutheran Church, Cologne, MN by Rev. R.W. Rottmann. He attended Zion Lutheran School, Cologne through the 8th grade. He was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church on March 30, 1958 by Rev. John Melchert. He attended Central High School in Norwood, MN, graduating in May, 1962. After graduation, he helped on the family farm, but also worked at Westerman Lumber for a few months, then Williams Mfg. for two years, followed by Arnst Hardware for six years, and took over the family dairy operation in 1970. Jim married Diane Lobitz on June 12, 1966 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia, MN by Rev. John Stehr. This marriage was blessed with children, Beth, Todd and Scott. They lived in town in Cologne for 3-1/2 years before moving to the family farm in 1970. He continued on the family farm, with Diane by his side, until 1993 when health issues made it difficult to continue. He then worked for several HVAC companies before starting his own business, Jim’s Mechanical & Repair in 2000. He enjoyed doing custom sheet metal work for his business, as well as other area companies. He was very kind to his customers, especially the elderly and young clients who were struggling and he would always make arrangements for payments that worked for them, never charging an upcharge for evening or weekend service calls. He was a 4-H leader in Electrical for the Benton Hilltoppers. He also served as chairman for DHIA #6 for many years. He served as a trustee at Zion Lutheran Church and volunteered on many projects at Lutheran High School. For many years, he and Diane were in charge of the Dairy Booth at the County Fair, spending long hours there, with the help of many friends. He was always willing to help where needed. Jim enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1964 and was stationed at Ft. Jackson, SC. He was in the Reserves from August 1964 through April 1970 when he was Honorably Discharged. Jim and Diane loved to drive around the U.S., especially after he got his “big boy toy” – a convertible. Their favorite vacations were in Michigan, especially Mackinac Island, and then he discovered Hawaii, which became his real love. They were able to enjoy many vacations to the Islands. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved playing 500. He and Diane also followed the Young America Cardinal townball team and rarely missed a game. His favorite family time was the weekly “Family Night” dinners. He was great at grilling the meat all year long, even a snow storm didn’t stop him. Church was important to him and he and Diane never missed going to church. Even when on vacation, they would scout out the location the night before so they would know where to go in the morning. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Clara Mesenbring; in-laws, Harold and Verna Lobitz; and brother-in-law, Herb Gunderson. Jim is survived by this loving family: wife, Diane, of 53 years; daughter, Beth (Brian) Mastre of Omaha, NE; sons, Todd (Vicky) Mesenbring of Cologne and Scott Mesenbring of Cologne; grandson, Braxton Mastre of Omaha, NE; brother, Morris (Carol) Mesenbring of Arlington, MN; sister-in-law, Joanne Gunderson of Apple Valley, MN as well as many relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
