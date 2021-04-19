James Joseph Fahey, age 66, formerly from Norwood Young America, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Franklin Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Franklin, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment following at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church. James Joseph Fahey was born on January 4, 1955, in Glencoe, Minnesota. He was the son of John Anthony and Carol Jean (Lemke) Fahey. James received his education, graduating with the Glencoe High School Class of 1974. James participated in wrestling, track and field and the Special Olympics. He worked at Bongards Creamery and various other places. James was very generous and fun loving! He was always willing to help others! James is survived by his: siblings, Michael Fahey, Anne Fahey, Tom (Karen) Fahey, Tim (Pauline) Fahey, Mary (Larry) Richter, John P. (Janet) Fahey, David (Leone) Fahey; many nephews and nieces. James was preceded in death by his parents, John and Carol Fahey; nephew, Hunter Fahey; nieces, Mary Kate Richter and Jackie Richter. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials or donations to the Franklin Healthcare Center, 900 3rd St., Franklin, MN, 55333. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.