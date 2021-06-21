James G. O'Neil

James “Jim” G. O’Neil, age 79 of Cologne, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021 at The Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine. A private graveside service held at Fairview Cemetery in Mound. James “Jim” Glenn O’Neil was born August 3, 1941 in Minneapolis, the son of Glenn and Viola (Commer) O’Neil. Jim graduated from the Mound High School and later attended Dunwoody Institute in Minneapolis. On November 17, 1962, Jim was united in marriage with Michele Sanderson. This union was blessed with children Jamie, Shawn and Marnie. Jim and Michele lived in Mound until 1976, at which time they purchased a home in St. Bonifacius. After the death of his wife in 1987, Jim lived a short time in Isanti before moving to Arizona. He has been a resident of Cologne for the past 8 years. Jim had career as a steamfitter and was very proud of his membership in Pipefitters Local 539. He made several lifelong friends through the union. Jim enjoyed hunting and watching football. He cherished time spent with family and was always available for a conversation. Jim will be remembered for his traditional nature that often allowed his soft side to show through. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Viola O’Neil and his wife Michele O’Neil. Jim is survived by his loving family: children Jamie O’Neil, Shawn O’Neil and his wife Lisa, Marnie O’Neil; grandchildren Reilly O’Neil, Callahan O’Neil and Braeden O’Neil; other relatives and many friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
