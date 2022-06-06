James F. Lange, age 87 of Park Rapids, passed away peacefully Friday, June 3, 2022 at his daughter's residence in Maple Grove.
Memorial service 11:00 AM Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church (803 West 1st Street) in Park Rapids. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment 6:30 PM Friday at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery (3030 Navajo Avenue) in Watertown. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
James Frederick Lange was born April 12, 1935 in Minnetrista, the son of William A. and Malinda W. (Tonn) Lange. He was baptized at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Watertown. On April 10, 1949, James confirmed his faith in the Lord at St. Peter Lutheran Church. He grew up on a farm in rural Watertown and was active in 4H, FFA and sports during high school. Shortly after graduating from the Watertown High School in 1953, James enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he proudly served his country from 1954 until receiving an Honorable Discharge in January of 1956. During his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
On October 6, 1956, James was united in marriage with Lois Japs. This union was blessed with children Kimberly, James and Timothy. James had worked as an engineer in building maintenance, with the majority of his career at the Blake Schools. On April 24, 1981, James married Ruth White and his family increased by six children.
When not working, James enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time tending to his garden. He loved the outdoors. In early years, he often went camping with his family. He loved lake life, spending time on the water fishing or just sitting in a chair enjoying the sounds and scenery. His dream came true when James purchased a lake home on Mow Lake near Park Rapids. He enjoyed every opportunity to share the lake with family and friends.
James was a faithful member of his church and had belonged to the church choir. When he became a resident of Summerfield, James participated in its many activities including the Kazoo Band.
James was a very kind and patient man. He will be remembered for his thrifty nature, the ability to tell a great story, his patriotism and a lover of dessert. James will be missed by many.
James is preceded in death by his parents William and Malinda Lange, brother Gerald Lange, son-in-law Pat Burley.
James is survived by his loving family: wife Ruth Lange of Park Rapids; children Kimberly (Stephen) Wetzel of Chaska, James (Teryl) Lange of Ulm, MT, Timothy (Joelle) Lange of Shakopee, Debbie Burley of Staples, Dorrie (Joe) Johnson of Eden Prairie, Gary White of Brooklyn Park, Wendy (Pat) Schutte of Brooklyn Park, Candace (Bradley) Albers of Maple Grove, Monty (Alison) White of Savage; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; brother Terry (Joan) Lange of Wayzata; other relatives and many dear friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
