Jacqueline "Jackie" Smith

Jacqueline “Jackie” M. Smith, age 73 of Chandler, AZ, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center in Gilbert, AZ. Funeral service 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Desert Palms Church (4265 S. Arizona Ave.) in Chandler, AZ with Rev. Kelley Hand officiating. Visitation held at the church Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. A service in Minnesota is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Paul’s Ev. Reformed Church (15470 CR 31) Hamburg with Rev. Dan Schnabel officiating. Visitation held at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Pregnancy Care Center in Chandler, AZ (590 N. Alma School Road, Chandler, AZ 85224). Jacqueline “Jackie” Mary (Hirsch) Smith was born September 14, 1946, in Eveleth, MN, the daughter of John and Ann (Masera) Hirsch. Jackie grew up on the Iron Range of northern Minnesota and was a graduate of Gilbert High School. She was united in marriage with Len Klug and this union was blessed with four children – Lisa, Paul, Lori and Lennie – prior to Len’s death in 1973. Jackie was married to Gerald “Perry” Smith on November 21, 1975, in Shakopee. To this union was born a son, Jeremy. Jackie and Perry lived on the Smith family dairy farm in Green Isle, MN. Jackie was always supportive of her husband and often worked alongside him. She did occasionally take additional employment as a home cleaner and working at a local restaurant. In 1997, Perry and Jackie retired from farming and moved to Chandler, AZ where they became permanent residents of the southwest. Jackie was very creative and had a love for the arts. She made jewelry and painted china, which she would then share with family and friends. Jackie loved to shop, get her hair and nails done, and decorate her home. She kept a very clean home and looked forward to every opportunity to host company. Jackie enjoyed bowling, watching classic movies, reading, and completing the daily newspapers crossword puzzle. Her family loved playing cards and other games with her around the kitchen table. Jackie loved to travel and had the opportunity to visit much of the United States and Europe. She enjoyed short day trips with Perry exploring the southwest and long weekends to California to visit her son’s family. Annual vacations back to Minnesota were always a highlight of her year. Jackie was a faithful reader of the Bible and cherished daily devotions with Perry. She was active in her church and had sung in their choirs, participated in Bible studies and volunteered whenever needed. Jackie also volunteered at the Pregnancy Care Center of Chandler. She will be remembered for her strong will, determination and caring nature. Jackie is preceded in death by her husband Len Klug; parents John and Ann Hirsch; infant son Paul Klug; sister Deb Bradach; father-in-law and mother-in-law Edwin and Annie Smith; brother-in-law Melvin Ische. Jackie is survived by her loving family: husband Perry Smith of Chandler, AZ; daughters and sons-in-law Lisa and Eric Sauter of Cologne, MN, Lori and John Trocke of Norwood Young America, MN, Lennie and Cory Albers of Silver Lake, MN; son and daughter-in-law Jeremy and Joselin Smith of Chula Vista, CA; grandchildren Ed Wessling, Ellie Plowman and husband Nick, Erica Wessling, Reagan Sauter, Brooke Sauter, Lydia Trocke, Emily Trocke, Jacob Albers, Ben Albers, Brett Stickler and wife Emily, Cade Hillstrom, Anna Smith, Grace Smith, Leah Smith and Micah Smith; sister and brother-in-law Barb and Larry Carlson; brothers and sisters-in-law Johnny Hirsch and Patti Bakker, David and Sally Hirsch, Greg Hirsch; brother-in-law Tim Bradach; sister-in-law Muriel Ische; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
