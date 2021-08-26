Jacqueline A. Neubauer

Jacqueline Ann Neubauer, age 83 of Mound, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at her residence. Memorial Service held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Waconia Moravian Church (209 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Dr. Amy Gohdes-Luhman officiating. Gathering of family and friends from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service at church. Interment Zoar Moravian Cemetery. Jacqueline Ann Neubauer was born July 23, 1938 in Waconia, the daughter of Jack and Ruby (Wayne) Connors. On September 24, 1955, Jacqueline was united in marriage to Donald C. Neubauer. They were blessed with four children. Jacqueline loved to be active. She adored the outdoors and was always looking for adventure. Physical fitness was of high importance to her and Jackie could often be found walking, biking or swimming. In her leisure time, Jackie delighted in cheering on her favorite sports teams on TV. Her fun-loving, kind spirit will be deeply missed. Jacqueline was preceded in death by her son Mark Neubauer; parents Jack and Ruby Connors; sister Patricia Woodcock. Jacqueline is survived by her loving family: husband Donald; son Bruce Neubauer and best friend Jolene; daughters Nancy Neubauer, Julie Lang and best friend Kevin; grandchildren Bailey (Ben) Dubbe, Bryan Lang; great-grandchildren Hazel Dubbe, Ivan Dubbe, Veda Dubbe; brother Jim (Kris) Connors; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Rob Woodcock, Diane (Bill) Michel. Urn Bearers great-grandchildren Hazel, Ivan and Veda Dubbe. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
