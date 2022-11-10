Irven "Irv" Ole Grove

Irven "Irv" was born on December 26, 1944, to Ole and Irene (Jacobson) Grove. He was raised and educated in Granville, ND. After graduating, he entered the Army for 3 years and served in Germany. Upon his discharge from the Army, he returned to Granville and worked for the Minot Daily News in the mailing room for 25 years.
On December 21, 1979, Irv married Margaret "Maggie" (Henke) Amberg, becoming an amazing bonus dad to her three children, Paul, Shelly, and Stacy. Later they added two boys to the family: Daniel and Gregory. In the summer of 1991, they moved to St. Cloud where Irv worked at Creative Memories. Then in 2007, they moved to Norwood Young America where he worked at Holiday until he retired. He met and made many friends throughout these roles and his activities.
Irv loved sports. He bowled up to four nights a week; enjoyed golfing (saying he played the entire course "water included") and softball where he eventually played in the Fossil league. Maggie and Irv also enjoyed square dancing in their younger years. But the Packers were always his lifelong love!
Irv was preceded in death by his parents, Ole and Irene Grove of Granville, ND; son-in-Law, Jerry (Supe) Machacek of Cologne, MN; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruben and Betty Henke and sister-in-law, Judi Vorderbruggen.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret and his five children, Paul Amberg of Belfield, ND, Shelly Machacek (Tim Worm) of Cologne, MN, Stacy (Jared) Dose of Hamburg, MN, Daniel (Rae) Grove of Ewa Beach, HI, Greg Grove of Waconia, MN. Additionally survived by 12 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; brother, Harry (Jean) Grove of Choteau, MT; sisters-in-law, Mary Lee (Mike) Korkowski and Phyllis Henke all of Brandon, MN; brother-in-law, Mark Vorderbruggen of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
At Irv's request there will be no funeral, but there will be a celebration of life at a later date.
