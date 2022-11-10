Irven "Irv" Ole Grove

Irven "Irv" was born on December 26, 1944, to Ole and Irene (Jacobson) Grove. He was raised and educated in Granville, ND. After graduating, he entered the Army for 3 years and served in Germany. Upon his discharge from the Army, he returned to Granville and worked for the Minot Daily News in the mailing room for 25 years.

On December 21, 1979, Irv married Margaret "Maggie" (Henke) Amberg, becoming an amazing bonus dad to her three children, Paul, Shelly, and Stacy. Later they added two boys to the family: Daniel and Gregory. In the summer of 1991, they moved to St. Cloud where Irv worked at Creative Memories. Then in 2007, they moved to Norwood Young America where he worked at Holiday until he retired. He met and made many friends throughout these roles and his activities.

