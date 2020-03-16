Irma Lila Marie Lenz Jaekel, a resident of the Home of the Good Shepherd, Wilton, New York age 99, formerly of Montrose, Maple Plain and Buffalo, MN died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital, Saratoga Springs, NY. Irma, the daughter of Edward and Mamie (Leaf) Lenz, was born in Montrose, Wright County, MN on August 15, 1920. She was born again to be God’s own child by the “washing of water and the Word” in Holy Baptism October 3, 1920, administered by the Rev. E.H. Bruns at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montrose, MN. Irma was instructed in the Lutheran catechism and affirmed the vows made at her Baptism in the Rite of Confirmation on August 5, 1934 at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montrose, MN with the Rev. Alvin Leersen as officiant. Her confirmation memory verse was John 8:31-32, “So Jesus said to the Jews who had believed him, “If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” Irma graduated from Montrose High School in 1938. On Nov. 8, 1941, Irma was joined in Holy Matrimony to Arthur G. Jaekel at the parsonage of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Montrose. The Rev. Ferdinand Weyland officiated at the wedding ceremony. Their marriage was blessed with a son, James. Before her move to New York in 1999, Irma was a long time member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Watertown Township, Carver Co. She served her Lord and the church in many capacities including being a member and president of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Adult choir member, Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent. After moving to New York she was an active member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and Wednesday morning bible class at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Saratoga Springs, NY Irma enjoyed singing, painting still life, gardening and other outdoor activities. In her almost 10 years at the Home of the Good Shepherd she enjoyed many of the activities and continued to paint still life. Our thanks to the staff at the Home of the Good Shepherd, Wilton for their care of Irma. She is survived by her son, the Rev. James A. (Janice) Jaekel of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jaekel) Scheffel and her husband David Scheffel, and Jonathan “Jon” Jaekel and his wife Ai Chi (Huang) Jaekel; five great-grandchildren, Ella, Grace, Jack, Caroline and Jane Scheffel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Irma was preceded in death by her husband Arthur in 2000, her father Edward in 1965, her mother Mamie in 1982; sisters Harriet Bodin in 1974, Fern Bodin in 2002 and her brother Harold Lenz in 1993. Saturday, March 21st Funeral Service has been canceled. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Memorial Fund of Saint Peter Lutheran Church, 3030 Navajo Avenue, Watertown, MN 55388 The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.chilsonfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.