Irene E. Hilk, age 96, of Waconia passed away peacefully on May 21, 2022, at the Waconia Good Samaritan Center.
Irene Esther Lenzen was born April 29, 1926, in Dahlgren Township of Carver County, the daughter of Alfred and Alma (Gruenhagen) Lenzen. She was baptized May 9, 1926, at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Township of Carver County with Rev. AmEnd officiating. Irene confirmed her faith in the Lord at Zion Lutheran Church on March 17, 1940, with Rev. AmEnd officiating. Her confirmation verse was Psalm 37:37: "Consider the blameless, observe the upright; a future awaits those who seek peace." Irene graduated from Waconia High School in 1944. On June 18, 1947, Irene was united in marriage with Marvin Hilk at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. Rottmann officiating. Irene and Marvin enjoyed 62 years of marriage, and their union was blessed with children Joanne, Robert, Ronald, Barbara, and Mary.
The couple raised their family and were engaged in farming on the Hilk family property in rural Waconia. In 1975, they transitioned away from farming when Marvin took employment with the Mound school district. In 1981, Irene and Marvin moved to a new home they built on a portion of their acreage. Here Irene lived until becoming a resident of Westview Acres in 2016.
Irene had a variety of jobs over the years, but her heart and happiness was always working alongside her husband and being a homemaker for her family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and tending to her many flowers. Although she was always a person who stayed busy, Irene would take time to appreciate the beauty of the outdoors, especially watching birds at the feeder. She and Marvin took memorable trips to destinations around the U.S. and beyond, and closer to home, Irene enjoyed taking drives around the countryside.
Irene was a very social person and looked forward to playing cards or having a cup of coffee with friends. She loved visits from her family, especially the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was always interested in her family's activities, and she rarely missed a family event or celebration. Irene was a great storyteller and shared many memories of her early years while babysitting her grandchildren.
Irene was a devoted member of her church. Her home church, Zion Lutheran, was always dear to her heart. Irene was active at Trinity Lutheran Church, belonging to its LWML, Ruth Guild, Ladies Aid, and PTL. She participated in many Bible study groups and would volunteer whenever asked. Her deep love for the Lord was witnessed by her daily prayer and devotions. The 23rd Psalm was a favorite and was prayed daily. She spoke often of her desire to be in heaven with Jesus.
Irene will be remembered for her strong faith, caring ways, and love for family.
Irene is preceded in death by her husband Marvin Hilk; parents Alfred and Alma Lenzen; sisters Pearl (Jack) Fehlandt, Rhoda (Bill) Ische, Florence (Virgil) Lindquist, Louise Herrmann, and Arlene Lenzen; brothers Alfred Lenzen Jr., Howard (Joyce) Lenzen, and Allen (Evon) Lenzen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Theodore and Magdalena Hilk; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ralph and Emma Hilk.
Irene is survived by her loving family: children Joanne (Dale) Ahlschwede, Robert (Connie) Hilk, Ronald (Miriam) Hilk, Barbara (John) Rolf, and Mary (Darcy) Kroells; grandchildren Jodi, Jennifer, Amanda, Rebecca, Andrew, Angie, Brent, Christina, Emily, Melissa, Jessica, Benjamin, Kelly, Stephanie, Bryce, and Neal; 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law Wendell Herrmann; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Serving as casket bearers are Andrew Ahlschwede, Benjamin Rolf, Brent Hilk, Bryce Kroells, Neal Kroells, and Jessica Kociemba.
Funeral Service 4:00 PM, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E. Second St.) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan as officiant. Visitation at the church Wednesday from 2:00 PM until the time of the funeral. Interment in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
