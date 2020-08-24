Irene A. Steinbrueck, age 81 of Waconia, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her residence at New Perspectives in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E. First St.) in Waconia with Fr. Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the Mass. Interment will be at a later date at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Detroit Lakes. Irene Adelaide Steinbrueck was born to Gerhard Henry Haasken and Gertrude Catherine (Meuwissen) Haasken of Cologne, living on the family farm in Carver County. Irene attended grade school at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Cologne, public high school, Mankato State College with a BS in Social Studies and Business Education. She later earned a MA in Political Science at State University of Iowa. Her career included teaching at the high school and post-secondary levels, and serving as a delegate to the NEA Conventions for several years. Irene married Donald B. Steinbrueck of Mandan, ND at St. Olaf Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN. This union was blessed with sons James and Robert. Donald and Irene lived in Golden Valley, MN for 35 years before moving to their home on Little Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, MN. They were active members of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Golden Valley, serving as Co-President of the Good Shepherd Home and School Assn. and teaching CCD classes. As a wedding anniversary gift, Donald donated a Bell to the Good Shepherd Bell Ringers choir group in her memory. He knew she never wanted much of any material gifts for herself. Donald had said of her that “she would give everything away before she died” and she came pretty close to doing just that. Irene loved family, fishing, gardening, sewing, classical music, the theater, playing most any card game, the world of finance, and politics in which she was an active participant throughout her life. If there was a local, state, national, or global cause she felt strong about, she entered the battle. However, her greatest love and appreciation was for the natural beauty God created, and her anchor was her faith in God and the Catholic Church. Irene is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Rita Jean Stevens-Root; great-grandchild Rowan Peterson; brothers Carl Haasken and wife Ethel, George Haasken; sisters Marcellian Wagner and husband Cletus, Florence Papke and husband Owen; brother-in-law Dale Hron. Irene is survived by her loving family: sons and daughters-in-law James and Robyn Steinbrueck of Hanover, MN, Robert and Dawn Steinbrueck of Waconia, MN; grandchildren Katie Peterson, Ben Steinbrueck, Thomas Steinbrueck and wife Anna, Alex Steinbrueck and wife Leah, Luke Steinbrueck and wife Anna, Sophia Steinbrueck, Leah Root-Anderson and husband Jeff, Leslie Root-Arnquist and husband Karl; great-grandchildren Holden, Joshua, Thorin, Ela, Ethan, Henry, Paul, Milo, Leo, Evan, Tessley and Amelie; sisters Hope Hron, Pauline Henkensiefken and husband Lyle; sister-in-law Lorna Haasken; other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
