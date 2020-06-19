You loved all of us unconditionally Still wonder what we could have done to keep you with us To share the happy and sad occasions, ask advice or family history, Play cards, a game, make cookies, to visit or just go out to eat. As we grow older we often think Of the accomplishments you did on your own Or the sadness and pain you had experienced alone It's been fifteen short long years since your passing. You are Deeply Loved and Missed, Thanks for the loving memories. Till memory fades and life departs, you live forever in our hearts. To our Beloved Mom Doris (Kutzke) Stieve Love from all of Your Family

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.