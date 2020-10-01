Safely Home I am home in Heaven, dear ones; Oh, So happy and so bright! There is perfect joy and beauty, In this everlasting light. All the pain and grief is over, Every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, Safely home in Heaven at last. Did you wonder I so calmly, Trod the valley of the shade? Oh! boy Jesus’ love illumined Every dark and fearful glade. And he came Himself to meet me In that way so hard to tread? And with Jesus’ arm to lean on Could I have one doubt or dread? Then you must not grieve so sorely, For I love you dearly still; Try to look beyond earth’s shadows, Pray to trust our Father’s Will. There is work still waiting for you. So, you must not idly stand; Do it now, while life remained, You say; rest in Jesus’ land. When that work is all completed, He will gently call you Home; Oh, the recapture of that meeting, Oh, the joy to see you come! Sadly missed by sons; Keith and Kenneth Kohls
