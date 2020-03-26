In Memory

In Loving Memory of JoAnn Wolter 2/17/41 - 3/27/19 Mom You held my hand when I was small, you caught me when I fell, the hero of my childhood and of latter years as well. Every time I think of you, my heart just fills with pride, and though I will always miss you, I know you’re by my side. In laughter and in sorrow, in sunshine and in rain, I know you’re watching over me, until we meet again. Kurt, Jan, Sarah Kim, Alan, Mikayla, Brandon Kelly, Dave, Bailey, Jordan

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.