Hunter D. Hudinski

Hunter Donald Hudinski, age 25 from Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2023.
Hunter was a proud new dad, a very funny and bright light in his family's world, and a lover of playing airsoft with his friends.
Funeral service in celebration of Hunter's life will be held Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the Waconia Moravian Church (209 E 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Dr. Amy Gohdes-Luhman as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
John Hudinski and Cheryl Hafften welcomed Hunter into the world on February 1, 1998. He was quickly admired and loved on by his two older siblings—Dayna and Nick. In his early years, Hunter's claim to fame was being named tractor pedal pull champion year after year. He grew up loving to drive around with his dad in one of his many cars—it was always obvious where Hunter's love for cars came from. From a young age, Hunter was a very sweet soul and loved spending time with his family.
It was apparent when Hunter met his fiancée Amy that their love would change his world. He showed up in so many ways to make his love known and wouldn't let a day go by without Amy knowing she was the one. Together, they welcomed a baby boy, Thire Jacob into the world on January 14, 2023. Thire quickly became Hunter's whole world and from that moment forward Hunter was dedicated to providing for his new little family. The one month that Hunter and Thire had as father and son was one filled with so much love, pride, and pure magic.
Hunter is survived by his loving family: fiancée Amy Mevissen and their newborn son Thire Jacob, father John Hudinski, mother Cheryl Hafften, sister Dayna Sudheimer, brother Nick Sudheimer, grandparents Donald and June Hafften, aunts and uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Hunter was preceded in death by his grandparents Clarence and Margaret Hudinski and cousin Jacob Hudinski.
We pray our beloved Hunter will rest in peace and we know he will be a guiding light in his son's world forever and always.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up for Amy and Thire. https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-amy-and-thire
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
