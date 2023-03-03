Hunter D. Hudinski

Hunter Donald Hudinski, age 25 from Glencoe, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2023.

Hunter was a proud new dad, a very funny and bright light in his family's world, and a lover of playing airsoft with his friends.

