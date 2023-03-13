Howard F. Oelfke

Howard F. Oelfke, age 86, of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Waconia, Minnesota.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota, with interment following at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023, 4:00-7:00 P.M., at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred to the Emanuel Lutheran School in Hamburg.

