Howard F. Oelfke, age 86, of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Waconia, Minnesota.
Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, 11:00 A.M., at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota, with interment following at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023, 4:00-7:00 P.M., at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred to the Emanuel Lutheran School in Hamburg.
Clergy Officiating: Pastor Ronald Mathison; Organist: Kathy Oelfke; Soloist: Vicar Todd Bentz, "The Lord's Prayer"; Congregational Hymns: "Jesus Loves Me," "I Know That My Redeemer Lives"; Honorary Casket Bearers: Howard's great-grandchildren, Savannah Flygare, Bryce Flygare, Wren Eischens, Kelvin Simon; Casket Bearers: Kort Meyer, Jacob Oelfke, Benjamin Flygare, Matthew Eischens, Travis Simon, Keith Oelfke; Military Honors: Green Isle American Legion Post #408.
Howard Fredrick Oelfke was born on April 25, 1936, at home in Washington Lake Township, Sibley County, Minnesota. He was the son of Henry and Martha (Tanke) Oelfke. Howard was baptized in the Christian faith as an infant on May 3, 1936, by Pastor Bouman and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 2, 1950, by Pastor Wohlfiel both at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. Howard grew up on the Oelfke family farm near Hamburg. The Oelfke farm was established in 1896. Howard received his early education at Emanuel Lutheran School in Hamburg and at Glencoe Schools and graduated with the Glencoe High School Class of 1954.
On March 16, 1955, Howard entered active military service in the United States Army. He received training from The Engineer School, took a course in Demolitions, and became an Army Intel Specialist. Howard was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and received a marksmanship sharpshooter badge. Howard was Honorably Discharged on February 28, 1963.
On September 12, 1959, Howard was united in marriage to Marlene L'etta Rolf by Rev. Bode at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, Minnesota. The couple resided in Washington Lake Township, Sibley County, Minnesota on the Oelfke family farm. Their marriage was blessed with two children, James and Judith. Howard and Marlene shared 44 years of marriage until Marlene passed away on January 2, 2000.
Howard was a farmer first and foremost; he raised dairy cattle, beef cattle, hogs and worked the land. Howard enjoyed hunting. He enjoyed playing baseball, he played for the Hamburg Hawks town team from 1952 - 1959. He was a lifelong member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. He was on the board of directors for the State Bank of Hamburg, Emanuel Lutheran Church as well as for the local Coop. For many years, Howard was a member of the Hamburg Lions. He greatly cherished the time spent with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Howard entered his eternal rest on March 9, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Waconia, Minnesota, at the age of 86. Blessed be his memory.
Howard is survived by his children, James Oelfke and his wife Jody of Hamburg, MN, Judith Meyer and her husband Curtis of Green Isle, MN; grandchildren, Kristen Simon and her husband Travis, Kort Meyer, Jessica Flygare and her husband Benjamin, Janet Eischens and her husband Matthew, Jacob Oelfke and his wife Ellyn, Jennifer Oelfke; great-grandchildren, Savannah Flygare, Bryce Flygare, Wren Eischens, Kelvin Simon; sisters-in-law, Anna May Oelfke of Norwood Young America, MN, Stella Oelfke of Shakopee, MN; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Howard is preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Oelfke; parents, Henry and Martha Oelfke; father-In-law and mother-in-law, Herbert and Meta Rolf; siblings, Ellen (Willard) Bergmann, Esther (Harold) Michaletz, Harold (Norma) Oelfke, Gilbert Oelfke, Kenneth Oelfke; in-laws, Robert (Betty) Rolf, Myron Rolf, Curtis Rolf, Linda Ahlfs.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
