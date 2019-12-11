Howard A. Young

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Home (141 East First Street) in Waconia with Rev. David Wheeler as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Disabled Vets of America or English Springer Rescue America. Howard Albert Young was born September 15, 1939 in Kansas City, MO. The family moved to Georgia when he was young and he graduated from Avondale High School in 1957. Howard enlisted in the United States Air Force on December 4, 1957, where he served until his Honorable Discharge, at which time he continued his military career in the Air Force Reserves as a member of the Flying Vikings 96th Air Lift Squadron based out of Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport until his retirement in August 1991. During his service, Howard served in Vietnam, Panama, Grenada, and Desert Shield. Howard was a Lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Howard was employed as a mechanic and later manager of quality control for Northwest Airlines. He enjoyed model trains, camping, long road trips and airplanes. He loved his dogs. Howard is preceded in death by his wife Sandra, parents Charles and Edith and one brother. Howard is survived by his loving family: children and their spouses Holley and Bruce Vaughn, Susan and Randall Campbell, Jennifer and Jason Brainard, Phillip and MaLissa Young, Michael and Richelle Erickson, Nancy Ehret; grandchildren Nick Vaughn, Erica Brenden and husband Sebastian, Brandi Davis, Brad Lusk and wife Melissa, Beverly Herron, Randi Yancey and her husband Dustin, Samantha Brainard, Emma Brainard, Grace Young, Samuel Erickson, Ian Erickson, Collin Ehret, Connor Ehret; great-grandchildren Andrew Ellis, Matthew Davis, Madison Davis, Shyanne Lusk, Abby Leger, Josie, Leger, Haley Herron, Kaedyn Yancey and Grayton Yancey; other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
