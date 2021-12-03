Hollace E. Brockoff, age 73, of Cologne passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 CR 153) in Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias as officiant. Visitation held Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and one hour prior to the service, at the church, on Friday. Interment in the church cemetery.
Hollace E. Brockoff was born November 27, 1948 in Waconia, MN, the son of Herbert and Aurelia (Sprengeler) Brockoff. He was baptized December 12, 1948 and confirmed June 3, 1962 at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Township, Cologne, MN.
Hollace grew up at the family farm where he learned his work ethic. His formal education began at Zion Lutheran School through 8th grade, then transitioned to Waconia High School. Life on the farm didn't allow for participation in sports during certain times of the year, but he was able to play Walter League basketball during the winter. Hollace loved the physical aspects in life, even in work, and made a living as a construction laborer. Hard work never stopped him from playing hard too. He was frequently found playing softball, at the horseshoe pits, the bowling alley or deer hunting in his younger days. Fishing was also a pastime for many years with winters spent up at Mille Lacs and summer at area lakes. As his son grew, he pivoted to coaching little league; eventually becoming the volunteer backbone of the Carver Black Sox. Known affectionately as "Holly the Beer man", he proudly served the coldest beer in the league. His humor and laugh will be missed by all who loved him.
Hollace was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Aurelia Brockoff; brothers Harland Brockoff, Hilbern Brockoff; brother-in-law Gerald Quaas.
Hollace is survived by his loving family: son Dustin (Alison) Brockoff; granddaughter Vera Brockoff; sister Annette Quaas of Norwood Young America; other relatives and many friends.
Urn Bearer is Karen Brockoff.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
