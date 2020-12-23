Hildegarde I. Schwartz

Hildegarde Ida (Latzig) Schwartz was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She passed away peacefully on December 20, 2020, at the age of 94. Public visitation will be at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer, MN, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. A private funeral service is scheduled for Monday, December 28, 2020, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with Rev. Tom Colgrove as officiant. Musicians Deb Vinkemeier (organist), Carrie Knott and Michelle Powell (duet). Interment following at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Hildegarde Ida Latzig was born in Camden Township to Paul and Margaretha (Koehler) Latzig on June 29, 1926. She was baptized on July 18, 1926 and confirmed March 17, 1940, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany, MN. Her confirmation verse was “Hold fast that which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.” Revelations 3:11 She married Leland “Felix” Schwartz on March 14, 1944, at St. Mark Lutheran Church by Rev. John Meyer. Their marriage was blessed with four children, Beverly, Kenneth, Jeffrey, and Joan. Hildegarde grew up on a farm in a German household, the fourth of nine children. She was a caregiver all her life, starting with her siblings when her mother passed away. She cleaned houses for over 30 years, creating lifelong friendships with the families. She could get out most any stain and ironed like no other. Hildegarde was an extraordinary baker and cook. She was always trying new recipes, known especially for her apple bars, rhubarb torte and pies. She loved making Christmas cookies and goodies, sharing them with family and friends. She showed her love by serving you a meal, dessert and something to drink. Rarely could you leave without a goodie bag to go. If you went away hungry, it was your own fault. She was an avid sports fan, always sporting her favorite team shirts for the Twins, Vikings, and the Young America Cardinals. She would attend as many games as possible, listen on the radio, or tune in on TV. A highlight was meeting Coach Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings. You could often find her heading to Ladies’ Card Club, Mayer’s Seniors, quilting, Bunco and bingo. She enjoyed attending all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s concerts, sporting events and special activities. Hildegarde was preceded in death by her husband Leland “Felix” Schwartz; parents Paul and Margaretha Latzig; sisters and brothers Martha (Hilbert) Ziermann, Elmer Latzig, Roy (Ellen) Latzig, Harold Latzig, Marcella (Orlando) Gebhardt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Harold Schwartz, Clarence (Betty) Schwartz, Herbert (Dorothy) Schwartz, Verdella (Earl) Shenard and Robert Lindquist; grandson Dennis Ahola. Hildegarde is survived by her loving family: children Beverly (Thomas) Kosek of Norwood Young America, Kenneth (Bonnie) Schwartz of Norwood Young America, Jeffrey Schwartz (fiance Alycia Chapman) of Mayer, Joan Schwartz of Mayer; grandchildren Carrie (Jerry) Knott, Michelle Powell, Todd (Kristine) Schwartz, Tammi Ahola and special friend Dan Graham, Melissa (Corey) Eischens, Jeremiah (Claudia) Schwartz, Jessica (Brian) Troy, Ellen Canfield, JoAnne (Tim) Gramith, Savannah (Michael) Ludford, Serena Cooley; great-grandchildren Julia Schwartz and special friend Logan, Austin Schwartz, Grace Schwartz, Hailey Schwartz, Jacob Schwartz, Domonick Engquist, Samantha Engquist and special friend Ryan, Savannah “Tilly” Engquist, Madyson Eischens, Damion Schwartz, Christian Schwartz, Julian Schwartz, Lillian Gramith, Isaac Gramith, Katherine Gramith, Eve and Bjorn Ludford; brothers Martin (Ruth) Latzig of Howard Lake, Roland “Lefty” (Carol) Latzig of Norwood Young America, Lowell (Darlene) Latzig of New Germany; sisters-in-law Leona Latzig of Waconia, Marie Latzig of Lester Prairie, Alice Lindquist of Winthrop; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Casket Bearers Todd Schwartz, Austin Schwartz, Jeremiah Schwartz, Damion Schwartz, Domonick Engquist, Brian Troy. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.