Herman G. Gennrich, age 89 of Norwood Young America, died Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Funeral service 2 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 County Road 153) in Benton Township, Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias as the officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment in the church cemetery Herman George Gennrich was born February 22, 1932 in Glencoe, the son of Martin C. and Martha S. (Panning) Gennrich. He was baptized March 6, 1932 at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Township by Rev. Herman AmEnd. Herman attended Zion Lutheran School. On April 14, 1946, Herman confirmed his faith in the Lord at Zion Lutheran Church with Rev. R.W. Rottmann officiating. Herman grew up on the Gennrich family farm. On June 17, 1954, Herman was united in marriage with Beverly J. Poppitz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia with Rev. Heyne as officiant. This union was blessed with four children. The couple farmed on the family farm in Benton Township of Carver County until 1989 when they became residents of Burnsville. In May of 2019, Herman moved back to Carver County and had been a resident of The Haven in Norwood Young America. Herman enjoyed all aspects of farming and the quality of life that it provided for his family. He was known to be a “re-inventor,” adjusting and modifying equipment to make work easier and more efficient. When not working, Herman enjoyed a drive through the country or an occasional day of fishing. Herman was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church where he had served as a Trustee and had sung in the church choir. He enjoyed sitting down for visits with family and friends and will be remembered for his strong and stable personality. Herman is preceded in death by his wife Beverly Gennrich; parents Martin and Martha Gennrich; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Louise Poppitz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Sylvester Morschen, Melvin “Bud” and Edna Poppitz, Harlan “Harley” and Nadine Poppitz. Herman is survived by his loving family: son Robert Gennrich and his wife Amy of Carver; daughters Jan Gennrich of Eagan, Yvonne Gennrich of Arlington, Jean Peterson and her husband Jonathan of Eagan; grandchildren Karen (John) Lewis, Kevin (Catherine) Gennrich, Brian Gennrich, Rachel (Nathan) Boucher, Aaron (Katie) Peterson, Greta (David) Whittenberg, Marta (Andrew) Schmitt, Timothy Peterson; great-grandchildren Megan and Owen Lewis, Henry and Madeline Gennrich, Ben and Claire Boucher, Maesie Peterson; sister Ruth Morschen of Cologne; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Serving as casket bearers are Herman’s grandsons: John Lewis, Kevin Gennrich, Brian Gennrich, Nathan Boucher, Aaron Peterson, David Whittenberg, Andrew Schmitt, Timothy Peterson. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
