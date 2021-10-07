Henry "Hank" B. Krueger, age 95, of Cologne passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine.
Funeral Service held Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 CR 153) in Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias as officiant. Visitation held Thursday from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Friday, all at the church. Prayer service held at 6:30 P.M. on Thursday. Interment in the church cemetery.
Henry Berthold Vernon Krueger was born July 17, 1926 in Grand Forks, ND, the youngest son of Bert and Amelia (Wolfgram) Krueger. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. Andrew Lutheran Church of rural Niagara, ND. His confirmation verse was Romans 1:16. Henry graduated, the valedictorian, from Niagara, ND high school in 1945. After graduation, he served in the Army Air Corps, as a weather observer on Christmas Island. After serving, Henry received his bachelors degree from North Dakota Agricultural College in 1951. On June 26, 1954, Henry was united in marriage to Ruth Harms at Zion Lutheran Church in Cologne by Rev. John Melchert.
Henry's formative years were spent on the family farms in North Dakota. His chores included tending the cows and helping with threshing; he did some fieldwork using horses. He played baseball and participated in track; for a while he held the long jump record for Grand Forks County. After graduation from NDAC, Henry worked as the county agent in Mott, ND and then was a field man for the Oak Grove Dairy in Norwood. In 1958, he and Ruth took over the operation of the Harms family farm and raised their children there. After the cows were sold in 1985, Henry worked for Anagram Int'l in Eden Prairie making helium balloons.
Henry's priorities were faith and family. He faithfully read Portals of Prayer and his Bible. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir, played dartball, and served where needed. He loved singing and was a member of the Norwood Chorus and Singing Friends; traveling twice to Germany with the Chorus was a highlight for Henry and Ruth. Henry and Ruth enjoyed traveling to visit various family members across the country, especially Dave and family in Michigan. He was involved with Carver County Farm Bureau serving a term as president. Henry never forgot his North Dakota roots and would visit at least once a year - more often than that after the cows were gone. He enjoyed going for drives and seeing the changes in the fields and the change of the seasons.
Henry made friends of all ages easily because he was kind, quick to smile, had a great sense of humor, and was genuinely interested in others. He was proud of his children and delighted in his grandchildren and great grandchildren and made a point to attend their activities. Henry and Ruth were strong supporters of Zion Lutheran School and Mayer Lutheran High School and were often seen at events even after their children and grandchildren had graduated. Henry was naturally curious and interested in things, especially nature, airplanes, all things space-related, and Tesla. Until the last week, he was using his tablet for Facebook and for researching topics of interest using "Hey Google," and reading Biblical Archeology, Air and Space, and Flying Magazines.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ruth; son-in-law Herb Schewe; parents Bert and Amelia Krueger; brothers Marvin and Elmer Krueger; sisters Ruth Hanssen and Ida Kuhnert; father-in-law and mother-in-law Walter and Esther Harms.
Henry is survived by his loving family: children Sharon Schewe of Norwood Young America, David (Marianne) Krueger of Ypsilanti, MI, Helen (John) Schrupp of Norwood Young America, Paul Henry Krueger of Cologne; grandchildren Laura (Joel) Stender of Norwood Young America, John Henry Schrupp of Norwood Young America, Amanda (David) Deering of Waconia, Emily (Dan) Hove of Chaska, Alicia Krueger of Sault Ste Marie, MI, Katie (Stephen) Collins of Sasebo, Japan, Joseph Krueger of Ypsilanti, MI, Thomas Krueger and fiancee Chelsea Kovacs of North Carolina; great-grandchildren Evy and Josie Stender, Henry, Gwen and Charlotte Deering, Gabriella, Makenzie and Baby boy Collins; nieces, nephews, other relatives, neighbors and friends.
Casket Bearers Laura and Joel Stender, Amanda and David Deering, Emily and Dan Hove, John Henry Schrupp, James Rolf.
Memorials are preferred to Zion Lutheran Church or Mayer Lutheran High School. Special thanks to Ridgeview Hospice and the Lutheran Home in Belle Plaine for their loving care.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
