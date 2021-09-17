Helen L. Hilgers, age 81 of Cologne, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her residence. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church St. E) in Cologne with Father Abraham George as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the Mass on Wednesday, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Helen Louise Hilgers was born February 9, 1940 in Chaska, MN, the daughter of Anthony and Catherine (Schutrop) Aretz. She attended Guardian Angels School in Chaska. On September 12, 1959, Helen was united in marriage to Arthur Hilgers at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. Their union was blessed with eight children. Helen was a faithful and hardworking wife, mother and grandmother. For many years, she partnered with her husband Art in running the family farm. She enjoyed quilt making and cross stitch and delighted in making a quilt for each child and grandchild. When not tending to her family, Helen actively volunteered for the church and community. She helped with luncheons for funeral services, communion to homebound, the Catholic Aid, the annual rummage sale, folding bulletins and fish fries. Helen also helped at the Carver County Fair as an attendant in the flower building. In her free time, she loved traveling, playing cards and going to dances with friends. Helen was unselfish and caring. She was known to many as “Grandma Helen” and “St. Helen” in the neighborhood. She treasured her family and friends and everything she did was for them. Helen leaves behind a legacy of love that will bring comfort until they see her again. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Hilgers; son Ronald Hilgers; daughter baby Helen; parents Anthony and Catherine Aretz. Helen is survived by her loving family: children Bobby (Laurie) Hilgers, Cindy Schmidt, Sandy (Jim) Bengtson, Jeff (Amy) Hilgers, Dave (Mary) Hilgers, Kate (Ryan) Kromarek; grandchildren Kristen Hoen, Phil Henning, Kyle Hilgers, Lindsay Schultz, Alex Schmidt, Emma Schmidt, Brittany Geib, Isabella Hilgers, Zackary Hilgers, Bailey Hilgers-Puff, Austin Hilgers, Garrett Hilgers, Jack Hilgers, Payton Degn, Collin Degn, Dominic Kromarek, Dylan Kromarek; great-grandchildren Henry Hoen, Olivia Hoen, Bryton Henning, Harper Hol, Parker Henning, Easton Schultz, Jackson Schmidt, Charlie Schmidt, Riley Geib, Scarlett Puff, Maddix Puff, Kailynn Kromarek; sisters Kathleen Davenport of Redding, CA; Mary Lindner of Maple Grove, Bernette McDonald of Waconia, Brenda (Joe) Tholen of Waconia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Roger (Gloria) Hilgers of Glencoe, Dennis (Jan) Hilgers of Clearwater, Carol (Butch) Boll of St. Bonifacius, Clara Stevenson and Paul Broman of Waconia, Lenny (Cindy) Hilgers of Norwood Young America, Allen (Jody) Hilgers of Arden Hills; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Urn Bearers are Cindy Schmidt, Sandy Bengtson, and Kate Kromarek. Honorary Urn Bearers are Bobby Hilgers, Jeff Hilgers, and Dave Hilgers. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.