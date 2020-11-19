Helen Bertha Fruetel

Helen Bertha (Schmidt) Fruetel, age 95 of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Private graveside service was held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Dale Inman Helen Bertha (Schmidt) Fruetel was born on October 11, 1925, in Young America Township, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Otto and Bertha (Maschke) Schmidt. Helen was baptized as an infant and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. She received her education at St. John’s Lutheran School in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, thru the 7th grade, District 39 for 8th grade and attended two years of high school. On May 4, 1946, Helen was united in marriage to Merlin Fruetel at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Helen was a lifetime resident of Norwood Young America, Minnesota. The last years Helen and Merlin lived at the Peace Village Campus. They shared over 73 years of marriage until Merlin passed away on April 4, 2020. Helen worked at Tonka Toys for many years and then at Young America Corporation in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. She was an active member of Church of Peace in Norwood Young America. Helen treasured the time spent with Merlin. Helen enjoyed camping, fishing, baking, playing cards and loved taking care of her gardens, especially the roses. Helen was a fabulous aunt to all of her nieces and nephews. Helen passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, at the age of 95 years, 1 month, and 6 days. Blessed be her memory. Helen is survived by her: Sister-In-Law, Ordella Schmidt of Norwood Young America, MN; Nieces, Nephews, Other family and friends. Helen is preceded in death by her Parents, Otto and Bertha Schmidt; Husband, Merlin Fruetel; Father-In-Law and Mother-In-Law, Herbert and Erna Fruetel; Brothers, Elfred Schmidt, Wilber Schmidt, Norman Schmidt; Sister, Ruth Eggers. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
