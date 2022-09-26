Helen Kraemer, age 94 of Norwood Young America, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Flagstone Care Center in Eden Prairie.
Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held at the church Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Helen A. Kraemer was born September 26, 1927 in Arlington, the daughter of Fred and Mollie (Kaufmann) Gorr. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Arlington. Helen graduated from the Arlington High School in 1945.
On November 17, 1951, Helen was united in marriage with Raymond "Ray" Kraemer at St. John's Lutheran Church. This union of 67 years was blessed with daughters Kimberly and Kari.
Family and being a devoted homemaker were priority to Helen. Shortly after marrying Ray, they operated Bunge's Restaurant until they owned Kraemer's Mobile and Marine. Helen had waitressed for many years at Mueller's in Young America and Olympic Hills Country Club in Eden Prairie. She had also cleaned houses and was the cleaning person at Peace Villa for many years. She always took positions that allowed her to be home for her family when needed.
Helen enjoyed traveling with Ray, gardening and canning, playing cards, bowling and entertaining friends and family. Helen was a wonderful host, always making sure things were perfect for her guests. She cherished the time with her grandchildren and looked forward to the updates on all of their activities.
Helen was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she volunteered often. Attending Bible study groups at church and later Peace Villa were weekly routines and she never missed her daily devotion. She'll be remembered for her strong trust in the Lord, her loving personality, as a friend to everyone she met, and her genuine concern for others. Helen's goodbye to many ended in "always love each other and be nice to each other."
Helen is preceded in death by her husband Raymond; an infant daughter; an infant son; parents Fred and Mollie Gorr; father-in-law and mother-in-law Raymond and Malinda Kraemer; sisters and brothers Frieda Gorr, Edward Gorr, Elenora Schmeckpeper and husband Norman, Don Gorr and wife Gloria; brother-in-law Robert Clyne.
Helen is survived by her loving family: daughters Kimberly Evavold of Bloomington, Kari Wickstrom and husband Dave of Bloomington; grandchildren Hannah Reyes and husband David, Rachel Evavold and friend Tim Boehm, Anna Borchard and husband Seth, Sam Wickstrom and wife Kate; great grandson Shepherd Borchard; sister Ruby Moskop and husband Richard; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as casket bearers Hannah Reyes, David Reyes, Rachel Evavold, Anna Borchard, Seth Borchard, Sam Wickstrom, Kate Wickstrom.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.