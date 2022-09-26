Helen A. Kraemer

Helen Kraemer, age 94 of Norwood Young America, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Flagstone Care Center in Eden Prairie.

Funeral service 11:00 AM Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held at the church Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment in the church cemetery.

