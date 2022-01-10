Harvey H. Burau, age 86, of Watertown passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at The Gardens of Winsted.
Funeral Service held Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church (435 Bridge Ave E.) in Delano. Visitation held Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Monday, ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment in the church cemetery.
Harvey Herbert Burau was born December 18, 1935 in Waconia, MN, the son of Herbert and Violet (Engelen) Burau. He graduated from Delano High School. On May 20, 1961, Harvey was united in marriage to Beverly Fredricks at Stockholm Lutheran Church in Cokato, MN. In May of 2021 they celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
Harvey had a determined and strong work ethic. He worked for Advance Machine Co. for 32 years and also farmed throughout those years. In 2002, Harvey and Beverly moved into the home they built in the woods. Harvey was always busy, constantly tinkering, fixing things and inventing. He loved hunting, traveling and bowling. Harvey loved sports, especially baseball and softball. He was heavily involved in the Watertown Red Devils Baseball team and was part of an Old Timers Softball League. He played ball until he was 62 years old.
Harvey was a man of few words but his character spoke volumes. He was a lifelong member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church and was a friend to all. He had a quiet sense of humor and a kindness that will be greatly missed.
Harvey was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Violet Burau; daughter Pamela Byrne; and brother-in-law Albert Plocher.
Harvey is survived by his loving family: wife Beverly; children Patti (Joe) Lemmerman of Delano, Tim (Sara) Burau of Watertown, Penny Burau of Chanhassen; son-in-law Jeff (Renee) Byrne of Victoria; grandchildren Chelsea Franke-Byrne, Charlie (Sara) Byrne, CJ (Ashley) Byrne, Tabitha (Brandon) Boorse, Jeremy Lemmerman, Cheyanne Lemmerman, Sabrina Burau, Zacharias Burau, Zoe Burau; great-grandchildren Isaiah, Joslyn, Ryker, Loral, Ben, Hazell; sister Jane Plocher of Arlington; sister-in-law Ruth (Garland) Buttenhoff of Cokato; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Casket Bearers are Harvey's grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
