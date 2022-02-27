Harry C. Bruesehoff

Harry "Sonny" C. Bruesehoff, age 86, of Cologne passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022 at The Gardens at Winsted.
Private Services held with interment in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Benton Township in Cologne.
Harry "Sonny" Charles Bruesehoff was born May 27, 1935 in Benton Township, MN, the son of Harry and Hilda (Segler) Bruesehoff. He was baptized by Rev. Amend and later confirmed by Rev. Rottmann at Zion Lutheran Church, Benton Township in Cologne.
Harry farmed most of his years. He loved tending to his dairy cows and raising poultry on the side. He also worked for the American Crystal Sugar Factory in Chaska. Sonny found time to give back to his community volunteering for Meals on Wheels. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and spending time in nature. Sonny was a quiet and private man but always enjoyed a good visit. He will be dearly missed.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Hilda Bruesehoff; sisters Marion Schlegelmilch, Betty Ann (Harlan) Kroells; brothers-in-law Edward Deis, Gordon Tellers, John Schultz.
Sonny is survived by his loving family: sisters Mavis Deis of Shakopee, Harriet Tellers of Maple Plain, Charlotte Schultz of Apple Valley; brother and sister-in-law Dan and Janette Bruesehoff of Cologne; brother-in-law Ralph Schlegelmilch; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.