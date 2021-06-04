Harriet R. Holtemeier

Harriet Rosemary (Bruder) Holtmeier, age 91, of Waconia, MN, passed into the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Waconia. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 4th at Johnson Funeral Home, 141 East 1st Street, Waconia, MN with Rev. Richard Newswanger as officiant. Visitation from 12-2 p.m., with the funeral at 2 p.m. Harriet was born on November 13, 1929 in Minneapolis, MN, the youngest child who would survive to adulthood of Fischer Olaf Bruder and Hazel (Lillyblad) Bruder. She graduated from South High School in Minneapolis, MN, attended Augsburg College for a year before graduating from St. Cloud Teachers College. Harriet married Ronald Holtmeier on August 25, 1951 at her childhood church, Riverside Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis. They made their home in Victoria, MN for 55 years before moving to Westview Acres in Waconia, where Ron still resides. Harriet taught in a one-room schoolhouse in the Watertown School District for a year before dedicating herself to the raising of their children. When her children were older, she worked at the Lake Auburn Home for the Aged. In 1979, she joined Ronald in working at the Prudential Insurance Company as a billing reviewer. She retired from Prudential in 1991. Harriet enjoyed volunteering in many different capacities. She and Ronald were very active at Lake Auburn Moravian Church. She was also involved in many church and community organizations including the Provincial Women’s Board of the Moravian Church, 4-H, Order of the Eastern Star, Job’s Daughters, Girl Scouts of America, Minnesota Agricultural Student Teaching program, Carver County Historical Society, Minnetonka Stamp Club, Toastmasters, Gourmet Club and the Nordic Heritage Club of Carver County. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Marcella, Hartley, Earl, John, Robert; and five other siblings who died very young. She is survived by her husband Ronald Holtmeier; children Rickard (Mary Lundgren), David (Jill Morrison), Pamela (Rev. Richard Thierolf), James (Cathy Crawford), Lisa; brothers-in-law David Asplund and Wayne Holtmeier; sisters-in-law Barbara Bruder and Carol Trick; plus 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lake Auburn Moravian Church. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
