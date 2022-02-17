Harriet O. Meuleners, age 91, of Cologne passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Auburn Homes in Waconia.
Mass of Christian Burial held Monday, February 21, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church St. E.) in Cologne with Father Jim Devorak as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held two hours prior to the Mass at church on Monday. Interment in the church cemetery.
Harriet Olivia Meuleners was born April 11, 1930 in Waconia, MN, the daughter of Arthur and Eleanor (Tschimperle) Heutmaker. She was baptized as an infant and on June 12, 1938 received her 1st Holy Communion. Harriet attended St. Victoria Catholic School in Victoria. On May 4, 1957, she was united in marriage to Luke K. Meuleners. Their union was blessed with nine children.
Harriet grew up in Victoria, on the family farm, on Steiger Lake. She adored helping her parents farm, renting boats out to the fishermen, meeting lots of different people and forming many friendships. When not helping her family, she also was a nanny of a little girl for many years.
Harriet met Luke, the love of her life, at the Chaska Ballroom. They were engaged Christmas Eve 1956 and were married the following spring. They raised a family and farmed together on his family farm, in Cologne. Luke passed away March 13, 1985 but Harriet remained, lovingly carrying on the farm.
Harriet treasured her family and the time spent together. She delighted in fishing trips to Steiger Lake after a quick stop for lunch items at Bud's Bargain Barn. Harriet enjoyed tending to her garden and canning the bounty of her hard work. She found time to give back and enjoyed her time serving with the VFW Auxiliary in Cologne. Harriet loved her kitties, talking on the phone with friends, monthly steak fries in Waconia, playing bingo and considered herself the biggest MN Twins fan. Holidays and birthdays were great fun for Harriet, especially her own, of which she spent many playing bingo with her children.
Above all, Harriet's greatest joy was found in her grandchildren. Babysitting them and bringing them to lots of church dinners was a blessing to her. Each one had a special place in her heart. Then came her great-grandchildren who brought even more joy to her life.
Harriet was the strongest woman her family knew. She never complained and was always willing to help someone. She would tell it like it was, was happy-go-lucky and was always making people laugh. Harriet will fondly be remembered for that humor and the red lipstick that came with it.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Eleanor Heutmaker; husband Luke; children Steven Meuleners, Susan Keller, infant girl, infant twin boys; grandchildren Michael Keller, baby boy Lueck; sisters Lillian Sacco, Lila (Gordon) Klehr; brothers Marvin Heutmaker, Vern Heutmaker.
Harriet is survived by her loving family: children Karen (Tom) Hoff of Prior Lake, Joanne (Gordon) Wolf of Chaska, Nancy (Nick) Schultz of Cologne, David (Nancy) Meuleners of Bloomington; grandchildren Christine Hoff, Carolyn Hoff and Ryan Drury, Patrick Keller and Char Darling, Heidi Keller and fiance Richard LeClaire, Daryl (Nicole) Lueck, Josh, Jennifer and Jorden Meuleners, Tyler (Krissy) Schultz, Brittany (Jon) Symanitz, Lucas Schultz, Jessica Meuleners; great-grandchildren Adrian LeClaire, Noah and Liam Schultz, Bentley and Westley Symanitz, Austin (Brianna) Bode, Abby and Aiden Bode; sisters-in-law Mary Heutmaker, Eleanor Meuleners; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Harriet's grandchildren: Patrick Keller, Daryl Lueck, Heidi Keller, Tyler Schultz, Brittany Symanitz, Lucas Schultz, Jessica Meuleners and Josh Meuleners.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
