Harold H. Tesch

Harold H.E. Tesch age 96 of Waconia passed away on Wednesday January 29, 2020 at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral Service Saturday February 8, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 East First Street) in Waconia with Rev. Bob Alsleben officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia. Harold, son of Aaron and Lillian (Lange) Tesch, was born on March 10, 1923, in Hollywood Twp. Carver County. Harold and his family moved from Watertown to Waconia in 1939. Proudly serving in the United States Army as Private First Class with the Aircraft Artillery Battalion, Harold served in WWII in the Asia-Pacific. After completing his missions, Harold received various medals of honor. Following the war, while returning to his hometown of Waconia, Harold met the love of his life Connie. On June 19, 1948 Harold was united in marriage to Constance P. Barrie in Hutchinson and they were blessed with three sons. Prior to Harold’s time in the service he worked in farm operations. After his return from the war, Harold was a welder at J.R. Clark Company and then worked in manufacturing at Eaton Char-Lynn. Harold was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia. He had a love for cars, ice-cream and his wife’s homemade lemon pie. In recent years, Harold enjoyed bird watching from his favorite chair. He could still speak in German and would often share pastime stories with his family. Harold had a special way to make his loved ones laugh through his words or actions. Harold was preceded in death by his wife Constance; parents Aaron and Lillian Tesch; brothers Lawrence Tesch and Paul Tesch; sister Dorothy Laabs. Harold is survived by his loving family: sons and daughter-in-law Harold Jr. ‘Chipper’ Tesch, James and Peggy Tesch, Timothy Tesch; grandchildren Stephen and Jessica Tesch, Melissa (Tesch) and Randy Draeger, Scott and Tanya Tesch, Elizabeth (Tesch) and Neil Frahm; great-grandchildren Amanda Tesch, Jake and Courtney Tesch, Julia Tesch, Coleton and Morgan Draeger, Trenton Draeger and special friend Becca Green, Grace Draeger, Mason Tesch, Brianna Tesch and fiancé Nick Ryan, Nathaniel Tesch, Luke Frahm, Mickalyn Frahm, Betsimay Frahm and Taten Frahm; great-great-grandchildren Colton Tesch, Isla Draeger, Paisley Tesch, Harper Tesch; extended family Chick and Susan BieVier; nieces, nephews, other dear relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Stephen Tesch, Scott Tesch, Randy Draeger, Neil Frahm. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.
Harold H. Tesch
To plant a tree in memory of Harold Tesch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.