Harold C. Kusske Jr., age 82, of Long Lake passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at The Haven Homes in Maple Plain.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (2060 CR 6) in Long Lake with Rev. Ann Fenlason and Rev. Greg Loomis as officiants. Visitation held one hour prior to service. Interment in the Union Cemetery in Long Lake, immediately following the service. Light meal provided following the interment, at the church.
Harold was born January 17, 1939 in Watertown, MN, the eldest son of Harold and Mildred (Kubasch) Kusske. Harold grew up in Mayer, MN on the family farm with his two younger brothers. An astute student, he graduated from Waconia High School and later earned his degree in accounting. On June 23, 1962, Harold was united in marriage to Pamela (Carlson) Kusske at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown.
Harold was hardworking and dedicated to his job as a CPA. His work ethic was proudly passed on to his children. In his free time, Harold enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music and was an avid collector of many things. He loved watching sports and was an enormous fan of the MN Twins, Vikings and Gophers.
The greatest portion of Harold's heart belonged to his grandchildren. He delighted in spending time with them and always made sure their favorite toys were out and ready for them when they arrived. His loved ones will treasure his memory until they see him again.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Mildred Kusske; wife Pamela; son Bryce.
Harold is survived by his loving family: children Tamara (Daniel) Hebeisen of Iowa, Grant (Roxanne) Kusske of Mayer, Barton Kusske and Julie Maas-Kusske of Maple Plain; grandchildren Jacob Hebeisen, Jessica Hebeisen, Jennifer (Justin) Bittenbender, Brittani (Shaun) Bauer, Adam Kusske, Andrew Kusske; great-grandchildren Harley, Finn and Owyn Bauer, Pearl Ann Wittmer; brother Craig (Diane) Kusske of Silver Lake; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Susan (Lyle) Westermann of Watertown; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
