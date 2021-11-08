Harold C. Ketcher, age 93 of Waconia, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at his residence.
Memorial service 2:00 PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (505 Westminster Ave. SW) in Watertown with Rev. George Morris as officiant. Gathering of family and friends at the church Saturday from 12:00 PM to the time of the service. Interment in Watertown Public Cemetery with military honors provided by Watertown American Legion Post.
Harold Curtis Ketcher was born January 13, 1928 in Watertown, the son of Walter and Carrie (Rein) Ketcher. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Watertown. Harold attended the Watertown Public School.
On November 28, 1950, Harold was inducted in the United States Army. He served active duty until November of 1952 at which time he was transferred to the Army Reserves. Harold received his Honorable Discharge on December 11, 1956.
Harold was united in marriage with Phyllis Arndt on January 28, 1952 in Riley County, Kansas. This union was blessed with children Cheryl, Larry and Karen.
Harold had numerous jobs prior to settling in as a custodian for the Watertown Elementary School for the majority of his working career. He had also drove school bus for many years. Harold loved the kids, and they loved him.
Harold was very proud of his service to our country and being a member of the community. He was long time member of the Watertown American Legion and had served on the Watertown Public Cemetery board for 30 years. Harold also was a Charter member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He was always willing to volunteer when needed in his church and community.
A person to enjoy the outdoors, Harold looked forward to a day hunting or fishing, biking, lawn bowling or just sitting outside visiting with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing cards, watching the Twins, building and flying model airplanes, and traveling. For 22 years, Harold and Phyllis spent their winters in Arizona. Harold loved his sweets and a good dessert.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Carrie Ketcher; brothers Roy (Verna) Ketcher, Bill Ketcher; sister Dorraine (William) Mueller; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Don and Rosella Arndt, Lou and Ernest Scherer, Sally and Clayton Novak, Anita and Bill Parchem, Judy Arndt, Sandy Arndt.
Harold is survived by his loving family: wife Phyllis Ketcher of Waconia; children Cheryl (Nels) Nelson of Mayer, Larry (Sharon) Ketcher of Cologne, Karen Motzko of Buffalo; 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; brothers Robert (Jan) Ketcher of Norwood Young America, Kenny (MaryLou) Ketcher of Waconia; sister Delores (Doug) Lenz of Watertown; brothers-in-law Myron Arndt of Santa Maria, CA, Marlan Arndt of Moundsview; sister-in-law Doris Ketcher of Delano; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
