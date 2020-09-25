Harlen H. Flusemann

Harlen Flusemann, age 93 of Norwood Young America, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Arlington Good Samaritan Center. A public gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. A private family memorial service will be held. Interment in the Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Harlen Henry Flusemann was born September 13, 1927 in Benton Township of Carver County, the son of Henry and Mary (Herrmann) Flusemann. Harlen was baptized October 2, 1927 and confirmed on April 6, 1941 at Church of Peace in Norwood Young America, MN. As a child, he attended Bongard’s school. On October 9, 1948, Harlen was united in marriage to Patricia Specht in Nashwauk, MN. Harlen was a diligent worker throughout his life. At the age of 16, his father passed away and he took over the family farm. In 1981, he retired from farming and moved to Norwood Young America. He then tended bar at Schep’s Bar in Cologne for many years before working for Tino’s and Econo Foods in Norwood Young America. Harlen loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping and fishing. Harlen was active in the community and was one of the founding members of the Bongard’s Busy Beavers 4-H Club. Beyond his ambitions he found tremendous joy spending time with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harlen had a joking personality. He was strong-willed and very loyal. Harlen led a long, full life and will be greatly missed. Harlen was preceded in death by his father and mother Henry and Mary Flusemann; brothers and sisters Lester Fluseman, Leatrice (Theisfeld) Schwich, Betty Hron; many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Harlen is survived by his loving family: his wife Patricia of Norwood Young America; children Dan (Linda) Flusemann of Norwood Young America, Micci (Bill) Bohnen of Norwood Young America, Peggy Flusemann and fiance Chris Siverhus of Plato; grandchildren Becky (Spencer) Kelly, Amy (Craig) Jongerius, Andy Flusemann, Teresa (Nate) Morse, Halie (Scott) Meuwissen, Kayla Teubert, Blake Teubert; great-grandchildren Zoey and Sophie Kelly, Max and Mila Jongerius, Skyler, Austin, and Carter Morse, Henry and Miles Meuwissen; brother-in-law Dick (Rose) Specht. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
