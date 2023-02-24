Harlan J. Lemke, age 78, of Waconia passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Military Honors provided by the Waconia American Legion Post 150 and VFW Post 5462.
Harlan James Lemke was born May13, 1944 to Emma and Hilmer Lemke in Waconia, MN. He was baptized on July 9, 1944 and confirmed into the Catholic Faith on March 30, 2013. He graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America. Harlan joined the Army in 1962 and was stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. He married his high school sweetheart, Madonna Simons, on January 15, 1966 in St. Bonifacius, MN. Their marriage was blessed with four children.
Harlan and Donna made their home in Waconia. In that time, Harlan instilled the value of hard work and the importance of laughter. Each of these being a centerpiece in our lives and reflected upon until his final moments on this earth.
Harlan's favorite past times included hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending time with his friends and family. All these activities were wrapped in a blanket of jokes and silliness that let you know that you were part of something special.
Harlan worked for 38 years at Eaton Corp in Eden Prairie and part time at Waconia Farm Supply for 17 years while in retirement. He was blessed with many friends at these places.
Harlan was preceded in death by his parents Hilmer and Emma Lemke; brother LeRoy Lemke; sisters Elaine Wolff, LaVonne Violett; father-in-law and mother-in-law Lawrence and Juliana Simons; brothers-in-law Lowell Wolter, Dennis Paal, Paul Simons, Wilfred Schugg.
Harlan is survived by his wife Donna; sons Tim (Karen) Lemke, Keith (Beth) Lemke, Patrick Sr. and fiancée Stephanie Hertzog; daughter Peggy (Anthony) Savoy; grandchildren Reiley, Brady, Lauren, Ben, Patrick Jr., Dane, Jordan, Champagne, Tayler, Mikaela; sister Margie Wolter; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Harlan is also survived by countless friends and family that made his life truly remarkable. All of this reflected in one of the last things he said to Donna: "I had a great life!" Thanks to all of you for being a part of it!
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
