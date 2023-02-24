Harlan J. Lemke

Harlan J. Lemke, age 78, of Waconia passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Waconia.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation from 9:00 A.M. until the time of Mass all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Military Honors provided by the Waconia American Legion Post 150 and VFW Post 5462.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.