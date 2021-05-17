Harlan E. Poppler, age 74 of Carver, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his residence. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church (412 West 4th Street) in Carver with Father William Paron as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and one hour prior to the Mass at church on Monday. Interment St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery. Harlan was born on May 17, 1946 in Minneapolis, the son of Elmer and Lucille (Meuffels) Poppler. He was a graduate of the Chaska High School. On July 12, 1975, Harlan was united in marriage to Dolores Hennen at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Prior Lake. Harlan loved family gatherings, especially seeing his grandchildren. He was a hard working farmer his whole life, providing for his family needs. Happiness was always found working the land and caring for his animals. Harlan liked to take drives around the country side checking out the other farm fields in the area. He enjoyed listening to Old Tyme music, having an ice cream cone, watching the Minnesota Twins, and talked about going fishing. Harlan was always willing to lend an ear, and then give you some good advice. Harlan was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Lucille Poppler; father-in-law and mother-in-law Clarence and Suverna Hennen; brother Douglas Poppler; brother-in-law Michael Hennen; sister-in-law Barbara Hennen. Harlan is survived by his loving family: wife Dolores; sons Eric Poppler of Hamburg, Harlan Jr. (Jennifer) Poppler of Waverly; daughter Barbara (Nathan) Minzel of Carver; grandchildren Brady and Nick Poppler, Brett, Halli, Dani and Shayne Poppler, Vivian, Trever, and Everett Minzel; sister Sandra Poppler of Carver; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Carol and Tom Muelken of Shakopee, Rose and Paul Krueger of Prior Lake, Alice and Bob Busacker of Jordan, Betty and Jerry Meuffels of Gaylord, Paul and Nellie Hennen of Cologne, Theresa and Allen Hanson of Osakis, Danny Hennen of Prior Lake, Allen and Laura Hennen of Montgomery, Ann and Pat Schuneman of Arlington, Mary Hennen of Prior Lake; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Brett Poppler, Brady Poppler, Mark Meuffels, Greg Meuffels, Matt Hanson, Shawn Emmings, Shayne Poppler, Nick Poppler. Honorary Casket Bearers Halli Poppler, Dani Poppler, Vivian Minzel, Trever Minzel, Everett Minzel. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
