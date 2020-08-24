Hal B. Gutknecht, age 76 of Norwood Young America, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at his residence. Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation held ALL AT THE CHURCH 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday one hour prior to the funeral. Interment in the church cemetery. Hal Bradley Gutknecht was born in Wayzata, MN on February 19, 1944 to Orville Harlan Dick Gutknecht and Gail Lorraine Gutknecht. He was baptized on December 24, 1944 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Correll, MN. Hal’s childhood was spent living on cattle ranches in Mayville, ND and Baudette, MN before the family settled in Norwood, MN in third grade. He was confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Norwood. He attended Central Elementary and Central High School, graduating in 1963. Since age 13, Hal worked for many farm families in the area. Hal was united in marriage at St. John’s Lutheran Church on September 12, 1964 to Rosalie Ische of Norwood, MN. They were blessed with three beautiful children: Wendy, Jill and Chad. The family settled on a 10-acre hobby farm east of Norwood for his final 44 years. Hal enjoyed many jobs over the years, including Oak Grove Dairy, building and owning the Bongard’s Feed Store, Voglund Optical, and Transport Security, before retiring to his hobby farm in 2006. Hal’s greatest enjoyments included owning two lake cabins in Park Rapids and Motley for 23 years, and being with his five grandchildren, teaching them to fish and garden and play cards. Hal is preceded in death by his mother; his father; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Wilbert and Evelyn Ische; his sister-in-law Sharon Gutknecht; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Brad and Arlene (Ische) Fritz; and nephew Randy Fritz. Hal is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rosalie (Ische) Gutknecht; children Wendy (Kris) Gustin, Jill (Paul) Schwichtenberg, and Chad (Nicole Vorasane) Gutknecht, all of Norwood Young America; and five grandchildren: Emilee Gustin, Ashley Schwichtenberg, Cali Jo Gutknecht, Carson Gutknecht, and Jordan Schwichtenberg; brothers Lee (Virgina) Gutknecht of Howard Lake, Arlo Gutknecht of Buffalo, Todd Gutknecht of Iowa; sister Dixie (Ed) Brueggemeier of Cologne; other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
