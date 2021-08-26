Gwendolyn A. Tjernagel

Gwendolyn Ann (Muenkel) Tjernagel, age 79, of North Mankato, passed away Monday, August 24, 2021 at New Perspective Senior Living in Mankato. Gwen was born January 19, 1942, in Caledonia, MN, to Rev. Herbert and Myrtle Muenkel (née Ehlert). She lived her early years in Zumbrota and attended high school at Martin Luther Prep School in New Ulm, where she met Gerald Tjernagel of New Ulm. They were married September 14, 1963 and made their home and raised their children in Mankato. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, “Jerry.” Gwen is survived by her sister, Jenni and husband Wayne Berg of Rochester, MN; three children, Beth Costell (née Tjernagel) and husband Josh of Long Branch, NJ, Becky Turner (née Tjernagel) and husband Todd of Fayetteville, GA, and Andrew Tjernagel and wife Jennifer (née Hennig) of Waconia, MN; six grandchildren, Connor Schaewe and wife Chloe of Charlotte, NC, Madison Schaewe of Wilmington, NC, Paige Schaewe of Raleigh, NC and their father Mike Schaewe, Garrett Tjernagel of Grand Forks, ND, Olivia Tjernagel of Cedar Falls, IA and Blake Turner of Fayetteville, GA. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021 at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Mankato with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. The family prefers memorials be directed to either Risen Savior Lutheran School in Mankato, MN or Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School in New Ulm, MN. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family.
