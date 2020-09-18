Greg H. Buckentine, age 61 of San Francisco Township, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Private family graveside service will be held at the Zoar United Church of Christ Cemetery in Chaska. Greg Henry Buckentine was born November 2, 1958 in Shakopee, MN, the son of Ralph and Maxine (Otto) Buckentine. Greg graduated from Chaska high school. Greg led a quiet and simple life. He was most content while on the open road or working in his garage. He especially loved his Mac Truck and riding his Harley Davidson. Greg treasured his friendships and had an open door policy. His driveway was always open for a visit and would often be found socializing there. Greg was preceded in death by his father Ralph Buckentine; grandparents Henry and Lydia Buckentine, Harold and Florence Otto. Greg is survived by his loving family: daughters and sons-in-law Brooke (Matt) Simones of Belle Plaine, Megan (Jon) Kraemer of Carver; grandchildren Henry, Arthur and Nolan Simones, Otto Kraemer; mother Maxine Buckentine; brothers and sisters-in-law Alan (Nancy) Buckentine of Cologne, John (Jeanie) Buckentine of Chaska, Daryl Buckentine of Norwood Young America, Randy Buckentine of Chaska; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.

