Grant H. Burau, age 70, of Waconia passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Fred Hinz as officiant. Visitation held from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Grant H. Burau was born October 24, 1950 in Shakopee, MN, the son of Clarence and Erna (Drews) Burau. He was baptized and later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. On October 25, 1969, Grant was united in marriage to Evie Larson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord. Grant grew up in Waconia, MN riding his bike all over town and attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School. He loved fishing on the lake and water skiing. As a teenager, he attended Mayer Lutheran High School where he was a pole vaulter and did demonstration gymnastics. In the summers, he worked on his father’s roofing crew, roofing barns and houses all over Carver County. At Mayer Lutheran, Grant and his wife Evie met and began dating as seniors. After high school, Grant attended Brown Institute for computer programming. While at Brown, he started working at General Mills in 1968, where he worked as an Information Systems Specialist for 39 years. In 1969, Grant and Evie were married. They had three wonderful, loving, talented children who brighten their lives endlessly. In 1991/1992, the Burau family built a house just outside of Waconia, MN. Grant loved hunting, fishing, camping, canoeing and skiing, especially on the North Shore of Lake Superior. When he wasn’t enjoying those things, he could be found building and repairing anything and everything or playing softball and bowling on the General Mills teams. Annual weekends with family and/or friends splitting wood and sitting around campfires was part of his lifestyle. After Grant retired, Evie and Grant travelled to Europe, Hawaii, The Grand Canyon, cruised the Caribbean, and took a train trip to New England and Washington D.C. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was superfan to all his grandsons, attending many of their basketball, baseball, and football games. Every week with his granddaughters, he would build Legos, design Light Brite, do puzzles, and give rides on the four wheelers. He continued to go turkey hunting in southeastern MN, deer hunting on the North Shore, walleye fishing on the Rainy River, and ice fishing on Lake Waconia. As he slowed down, he enjoyed watching local MN sports from his favorite recliner with his cat Snoop. Grant was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Erna Burau; father-in-law and mother-in-law Charles and Lorraine Larson; brother-in-law David Dannewitz; niece Cara Jo Burau. Grant is survived by his loving family: wife Evie; children Amber (Jason) Hennessey of Baxter, Dawn Burau and Josh Beckmann of Somerville, MA, Bret (Gretchen) Burau of Waconia; grandchildren Sawyer, Hunter, Tucker and Cooper Hennessey, Elsa and Hazel Burau; brothers and sister Loane (Joyce) Burau of Victoria, Gary (Lea Ann) Burau of Mayer, LeAnn (Ronald) Scheuble of Cologne; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ron (Carol) Larson of Grand Rapids, Mark (Diane ) Larson of Mandeville, LA, Paul (Amy) Larson of Roschford, SD, Marian Gorman of Conway, AR, Beth (Carl) Foster of Conway, AR; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorials preferred to Mayer Lutheran High School and Trinity Lutheran School. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
