Grace L. Mills, age 102 of Waconia, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Auburn Home in Waconia.
Funeral Service held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Parkside Church (9560 Paradise Lane) in Waconia with Rev. Randy Burg as officiant. Visitation held one hour prior to service at the church. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Waconia. Masks strongly encouraged. The service will livestreamed. Use the link https://vimeo.com/664394745 for access.
Grace grew up on a farm near Donnelly, MN, as part of a large Christian family. She attended a one-room country school for eight years, then, in the days before school bussing was available, she moved to Morris as a young teen so that she could attend high school. She worked in a restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner to pay for room and board. For her last 2 years of high school, she was given a scholarship to attend Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo, ND, where she was a member of the choir. She taught herself to play piano, and music was a gift she shared with many.
Following high school, she moved to Minneapolis where she attended business college. Grace met her husband, Les, while they worked together at Van's Beach Resort on Lake Koronis, near Paynesville, MN. They were married in 1940, and were blessed with two daughters. They established a mink farm, and this vocation grew into a successful business, Lester Mills Fur Farm Supply Co. Les invented machines for processing the furs so that they could be made into garments, and Grace used her skills and training to manage all the office responsibilities, with customers throughout the USA and Europe.
Music was a priority throughout Grace's life. She sang in church choirs, and for many years in the Eden Valley Trio, which produced a record in the l950s. Grace and Les loved living by the lake where they met, and enjoyed swimming, boating, waterskiing, and snowmobiling. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the USA, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as to Europe and many trips to the beaches of Mexico.
Grace loved God, loved family, loved friends, loved others, and loved to laugh.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband Lester; brothers Lawrence (Myrtle) Jergenson, Alfred (Dorothy) Jergenson, Conrad (Marge) Jergenson, Ruben Jergenson, Arnold Jergenson; sisters Ruth (Stanley) Strand, Palma (Erling) Johnson.
Grace is survived by her loving family: daughters Karren Mills of Golden Valley, Janice (Dr. Bob) Needham of Waconia; grandchildren Kristina (Randy) Kallman, Sara (Thad) Rosenberg, Laura (Kevin) Cline, Andrea (Nate) Sheppard; great-grandchildren Mitchell, Megan, Madison, Victoria, Kieran, Finley, Tova, Willow, Lucy, Maggie, Benjamin; brother David Jergenson; sisters-in-law Jo Ann Jergenson, Dina Mills; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as casket bearers: Thad Rosenberg, Nate Sheppard, Kevin Cline, Dave Grandy, Todd Willsey.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.
