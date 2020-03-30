Grace F. Westlund, age 98 of Mayer, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at Auburn Manor in Waconia. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia. A private family burial service held at Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery. Grace Florence (Tesch) Westlund was born November 26, 1921 in Hollywood Township of Carver County, the daughter of Carl and Florence (Gongoll) Tesch. She was baptized and confirmed at United Methodist Church in Mayer. Grace was a graduate of the Watertown High School. Grace was united in marriage with Walter E. Westlund on November 30, 1943 at United Methodist Church in Mayer. This union of 68 years was blessed with children Sandra, Susan and Eldon. After attending a beauty college in Minneapolis, Grace began working as a beautician in Watertown. After she and Walter moved to the farm in Mayer, Grace opened a beauty shop in her home. Grace named the business “Grace’s Beauty Shop” and cherished the many friendships she made over the years serving the community. Grace was a devoted homemaker and farmwife. She enjoyed gardening, canning and working alongside her husband on the farm. Grace was proud of the home she made for her family and her door was always open for a visit. Grace also loved to listen to old-time music and go polka dancing. Grace was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. She had joined Faith Lutheran Church when she had moved to Waconia. She will be remembered for her loving and caring nature, who was always there to lend a hand to others. Grace is preceded in death by her husband Walter Westlund; parents Carl and Florence Tesch; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ansgar and Annie Westlund; son-in-law Richard Trittabaugh; sister Phyllis Bjork-Raether; brothers Lowell, Lloyd, Gerald and Carl “Fred” Tesch. Grace is survived by her loving family: daughters and son-in-law Sandra and Merlin Hilk of Waconia, Susan Trittabaugh of New Germany; son and daughter-in-law Eldon and Mary Westlund of Mayer; grandchildren David Hilk, Mike Hilk, LeaAnn Hilk, Garlen Gruenhagen, Becky and Dan Carlson, Gregg and Barb Trittabaugh, Doug and Shannon Trittabaugh, Kay and James Dressen, Amy and Brandon Heaser, Matt and Becky Westlund, Kelly Wait, Dennis and Jinnah Westlund; great-grandchildren Cameron Hoskins, Kennedy and Remi Lou Dressen,Addison and Connor Heaser, Preslie and Quinn Westlund, Austin and Nora Wait, Shaylee and Owen Westlund; sisters and brothers Jane Olson of Spring Lake Park, James Tesch of Howard Lake, Elaine Nelson of Glencoe, Iila Nelson of Atwater, Carol Schuette of Howard Lake, Robert “Bob” and Myrna Tesch of Loyal, WI; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Shirlee Tesch of Hutchinson, Lillie Tesch of Mayer, Hjelton Johnson of Robbinsdale; step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
