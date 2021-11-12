Gloria E. AmEnd, age 90 of Cologne, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Auburn Home in Waconia.
Funeral Service held on Monday November 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 County Road 153) Benton Twp. rural Cologne with Rev. Eric Zacharias officiating. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Monday.
Gloria was born on October 7, 1931 in Minneapolis, the daughter of Henry and Erma (Hasse) Proehl. She was baptized on October 25, 1931 at home in Benton Twp by Rev. Herman AmEnd and confirmed on April 14, 1946 at Zion Lutheran Church Benton Twp. rural Cologne by Rev. R.W. Rottmann. Her confirmation verse was Rev. 2:10 "Be thou faithful unto death and I will give thee a crown of life." On September 5, 1953, Gloria was united in marriage to Douglas AmEnd at Zion Lutheran Church Benton Twp. rural Cologne by Rev. Herman AmEnd.
Gloria worked for Gotha Store for many years. Later, she worked in housekeeping for Ridgeview Hospital until retirement in May 1998. She and Douglas were blessed with two children.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Douglas; parents Henry and Erma Proehl; sister LaVerne Trocke; father-in-law and mother-in-law Art and Eleanor AmEnd; son-in-law John Hoffman; brother-in-law James Hyslop.
Gloria is survived by her loving family: daughters Barbara Hoffman, Diane (Rob) Miller; grandchildren Stephanie (Jeff) Gardner, Sarah (Tom) Perry, Emily (Christopher) Salonek; great-grandchildren Jackson Gardner, Grant Gardner, Thomas Perry, Olivia Perry; brother Henry (Marlys) Proehl; brother-in-law Glen Trocke; sister-in-law Maryls Hyslop; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Gloria's grandchildren and spouses.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
