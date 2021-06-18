Gloria D. Trittabaugh, age 93, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Crow River Cemetery in rural New Germany, Carver County, Minnesota. Gloria Della Trittabaugh was born on October 8, 1927, at her home in rural Hamburg, Carver County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of John and Helen (Oelfke) Mueller. Gloria was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth both at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. She received her education in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, and was a graduate of Central High School. On June 15, 1947, Gloria was united in marriage to Glenard Enoch Trittabaugh at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Nancy and Mary. Gloria and Glenard resided in New Germany. They shared 58 years of marriage until Glenard passed away on June 20, 2005. Gloria was a member of Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gloria enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. She also enjoyed quilting, playing cards and Bingo. Gloria especially cherished the time spent with her family, grandchildren and friends. On September 7, 2018, Gloria became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. She passed away there on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the age of 93 years. Blessed be her memory. Gloria is survived by her daughters, Nancy Freese and her husband John of Rochester, MN and Mary Krippner and her husband John of Hutchinson, MN; grandchildren, David (Theresa) Freese, Jennifer Freese, Christa (Gregory) Schroepfer; great-grandchildren, Kyle Bergstrom, Sammi Bergstrom, Allicia Bergstrom, Ava Freese, Gavin Freese, Benjamin Schroepfer, and Gretchen Schroepfer; sisters, Doreen Kloth of Eden Prairie, MN and Helene Olson and her husband Delford of Bemidji, MN; many other relatives and friends. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Mueller; husband, Glenard Trittabaugh; siblings, Marvel (Frank) Holicky and John (Dorothy) Mueller; and brother-in-law, Stanley Kloth. Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.hantge.com.
